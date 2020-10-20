Picnic Potential does the planning and cleaning for you

Alison Tanzer is an entertainer at heart and an organizer by trade. Just a seed of an idea for several years, the pandemic may have been the perfect time to launch her picnic planning business, Picnic Potential, as people look for fun yet safe ways to spend more time with family and friends.

“We offer a variety of options,” says Alison. “From social distancing wine tastings to painting parties to game nights to birthdays, we can help bring some normalcy back into people’s lives without them having to fuss with all the logistics. We provide packages that allow our customers to just host, without worrying about the heavy lifting. Hosts and guests can just enjoy the party with no worries about set-up or breakdown.”

Alison, known as “Ali” to her friends and family, was born and raised in Novato, where she graduated from Novato High. And if that “Tanzer” name sounds familiar that is likely because Alison’s two older sisters, Meredith and Stephanie, both attended St. Vincent’s and are all three known as the infamous “Tanzer Sisters,” loved for their great energy, positive attitude and wicked senses of humor.

After high school, Alison moved up to Reno to attend the University of Nevada, Reno, also known as “UNR” and, more affectionately, as “the Wolf Pack” by alums (as well as by those of us who have stumbled across their sporting events while visiting the “Biggest Little City”).

“I’m such a fan that I won’t even wear red,” Alison said, referring to rival UNLV’s school color.

While at UNR, Alison studied social work, with an emphasis on the Holocaust, genocide and peace studies. “That helped a lot when working with gangs and hate groups in my first job after college,” said Alison.

That job came when she returned to Marin after college and started working for The Life Project, based out of San Quentin Prison, along with her work with teenagers whose parents are incarcerated. At The Life Project, Alison helped to open and staff large facilities for the likes of Amazon, Mars Chocolate and Google.

“You’d be surprised at how much social work experience came in handy during this time,” she chuckled. “It was also a ton of travel. During the first three years, I was home less than 10 days a year.”

Alison would eventually settle down in Fremont with Google, but three years ago she purchased a home in Petaluma with husband Julius Davis, a mechanic at Infinity of Marin and another North Bay native.

“We’ve always liked the area and wanted to be near family and friends,” she said.

A natural planner and entertainer, the idea of Picnic Potential came to Alison while talking with friends in recent years. She remembers countless stories of failed date nights, simply because the couple did not have time to plan.

“Friends would joke, ‘Too bad there isn’t a service to do that for you,’” she said. “And that would get me thinking about how I could help with logistics.”

The concept lived in her head for a while, but it was a Valentine’s Day party that sparked the idea into action.

“I am always making charcuterie boards for parties,” Alison said. “But there are a ton of great local places that do that too, and I didn’t want to take anything away from them. Instead, I wanted to build partnerships and one thing I had seen in other places, but not the North Bay, were picnic prep companies.”

The main concern for Alison was whether she would have the time to take on this new venture. As a consultant for a staffing firm on the East Coast, she wraps up her “regular job” by mid-afternoon, freeing up her afternoons and evenings for Picnic Potential.

Packages can start out as simple as a couple’s date night, with or without food and drink.

“We can help with the food, but customers can also do their own if they prefer,” said Alison. “But if they do want our help, we have already established some great relationships throughout town and are constantly adding more.”

Currently, they have partnered up with April Pantry and Field & Farm for charcuterie boards as well as Petaluma Food Taxi for restaurant food delivery. “We are already thinking ahead to next year when we’d love to partner with someone like Mariposa to do ice cream socials,” she said.

Picnic Potential offers parties both in-home, whether that means actually inside your home or in your backyard, as well as public park or beach set-ups. And add-ons can include anything from yoga sessions to photo shoots.

“Each picnic can be customized,” said Alison. “We have a variety of adds already listed on our order form, but are also happy to arrange anything special, like specialty themes or other details that would make the hosts’ and guests’ experience something really special. The sky is the limit when it comes to people’s imagination and their vision for how their ‘picnic’ will be.”

In the future, once community events such as music and movies in the park return, Picnic Potential hopes to also offer special bookings where they will secure your spot so you can simply show up, enjoy your evening, and leave the set-up and clean-up to them.

For more information and to get a price quote, visit @picnic.potential on Instagram, Picnic Potential on Facebook, or email info@picnicpotential.com.