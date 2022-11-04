Subscribe

Pixar animator, wine and cheese pairing at the Petaluma Woman’s Center

ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
November 4, 2022, 4:45AM

Petaluma’s historic Woman’s Club will be feeding the brain as well as feeding the taste buds at two different upcoming events.

On Tuesday, Nov. 8, from 5:30-7 p.m., as part of its monthly speaker series, the Woman’s Club will present a conversation with Petaluma’s own Kureha Yokoo, for two decades an animator at Pixar Studios. Yokoo has worked on such hit films as “Ratatouille,” “Finding Nemo” and “The Incredibles,” and flies planes in her spare time.

Later this month, a guided wine and cheese pairing takes place on Thursday, Nov. 17, from 6:30-9 p.m. will be hosted by representatives of the Marin French Cheese Factory, who will guide participants through a delicious pairing of great wines and yummy cheeses. The cost is $30, and RSVPs are required by noon on Saturday, November 12.

