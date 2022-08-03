Pizza Challenge at Mad Sicilian

Food challenges seem to be all the rage across food television and social media these days. Many of these involve a food personality visiting a restaurant to see if they can defeat the restaurant’s challenge. A few months ago, it was Don Panchos. This time around it was the Mad Sicilian that attracted in internet food personality.

When I heard about it, I reached out to Mad Sicilian’s co-owner Mary Kolybakos, who was kind enough to share the history of their food challenge, how the latest challenger fared, and some accompanying photos.

“How did the challenge come about,” I asked.

“One evening at The Mad Sicilian, a couple came to dine in our little restaurant,” starts Mary. “They ordered a small salad to split, a large Chicago pizza with a couple beverages and Cannolis for dessert. While checking on them throughout their dining experience, they put quite a dent in their pizza, which brought a big smile to my face — I was so surprised they’d eaten so much of it. Usually, a couple will only eat one piece each and then take the rest home. The last time I checked on them, the pizza was gone! I could not believe two people ate an entire 8.5-pound pizza. I was astonished.Then I wondered, could one person sit down and eat this entire pizza by themselves?

“My husband, being a Food Network fan, watched many of those food challenge shows so I asked him what he thought about creating a food challenge with our Chicago-style pizza,” Mary continues. “Needless to say, he thought it was a great idea. We discussed it with our employees and brainstormed what should be included in this challenge. Then I went home to research food challenges: the types of food challenges; how long the food challenges were; how much food was in a food challenge; if there were prizes for the winning challenger, etc. Finally, The Mad Sicilian Chicago Style Pizza Challenge was created.”

“It’s not your ordinary challenge,” Mary explains. “The meal consists of a large 14-inch authentic Chicago-style deep dish pizza, allowing the challenger to select one topping, weighing approximately 8.5 pounds; a side order of meatballs, approximately 6 ounces; a large cannoli, approximately 4 ounces and a 16-ounce bottle of soda. According to my research, a challenge of this size is usually given an hour to complete and offered some sort of prize, so we decided at The Mad Sicilian to meet that limit. One hour to complete the challenge, with five minutes after the challenge to keep the food down. Upon completion of the challenge, the meal would be complementary along with $100 in cash, an I Devoured the Mad Sicilian Pizza Challenge T-shirt and a photo on our Wall of Fame.”

“We’re so excited to announce that Naader Reda from FreakEating was our first challenger, winning with only 2 minutes and 11 seconds to spare!” exclaims Mary. “Now that we know it is possible and we’re hoping others will take the challenge.”

A quick internet search of Naader Reda finds his most famous moment so far was his appearance at an audition for America’s Got Talent. He was buzzed off by all four judges, who felt that eating a dog food sandwich dipped into beef bile wasn’t really an “act” that they thought a lot of people would want to see. Thankfully for him, if the taste of dog food and beef bile wasn’t out of his mouth prior to his visit to the Mad Sicilian, it is now.

Few things, in my book, can beat the flavors of deep-dish Chicago style pizzas and a couple of cannoli.