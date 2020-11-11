Plague, mud and potties in 1907

It was 1907, the year after the Great Earthquake, and San Francisco was still in ruins. Folks huddled together out of necessity, and millions of rodents were running wild through the City. It was only then discovered that the fleas from those rats, biting humans, were the cause of what was soon to be labeled, “The Third Plague Pandemic,” killing hundreds. And along with that tragedy came the financial panic of 1907, and stocks crashed by 50%. Santa Rosa had also been demolished from the quake, causing 100 deaths there.

Also that year, 1.1 million European immigrants came to America by way of Ellis Island.

Here in Petaluma — which had been spared from the quake — the news was mainly about potties and muddy streets in ‘07. We had no indoor plumbing, of course, and our streets were liquid mud, but 1907 became the year that Petaluma’s Public Works would finally step into the 20th century.

It wasn’t to be easy though.

Other than some cobblestones, Petaluma’s streets were dirt and that dirt, of course, became mud when it rained. I’m talking major mud! Mud that became slush so deep that horses and wagons had to be pulled out by teams of oxen, and sometimes the horses had to be shot in order to get them out.

Walnut Street was Petaluma’s first experiment with Macadamized (or Bituminized) surfacing. This consisted of crushed rock and gravel bound together with an asphalt type of covering. It was rough, but much smoother than cobblestones alone.

On the Pacific Coast, it was common practice for sailing ships from Asia to utilize rocks, chipped-to-brick size by Chinese labor, into cobble stones, which were used for ballast. They were then sold here, for the improvement of our streets. Then the ships would re-ballast with gravel for the return trip. (This is now called “cheap off-shore labor“).

In February of 1907, the Petaluma Daily Courier posted a city resolution that Walnut Street, between Prospect and Galland, would be “Macadamized” and curbed with those cobble stones. The culverts were to be made of wood and the estimated cost was .50 cents a foot, or $5,328 for the whole job. But when a bid was submitted by the Petaluma Rock Co., owned by Frank Lippett and Thomas McClay, their estimate was 13% higher at $6,976 and that bid was quickly accepted by H.P. Brainerd, President of our Board of Trustees (i.e. the Mayor), and a close personal friend of Mr. Lippett and Mr. McClay. (Ho boy!)

This move by our Board, was vigorously protested by F.A. Cromwell, who said the bid was not done to “specs” and he would not contribute to any assessment for it. He was soon joined in protest by Mssrs. Voss, Ingersen, Feliz, Smith and Wilder, all of whom said the Petaluma Rock Co. would not be getting any of their money! But, Petaluma’s Board of Trustees shot down all protests and, subsequently, requests for Macadamized streets came flooding in. Bassett Street, F Street and Stanley Street residents immediately petitioned for their inclusion in the deal.

However, in the arena of public works nothing is easy and the residents of Bassett Street and also Bremen Street (now Wilson) said that price of improvement was way too high and they would choose to wait.

“We realize,” they said, “that last year’s great S. F. earthquake has pushed up the price of building materials and labor, but we feel we should not be made to suffer, because of this calamity. We wish to postpone these improvements.”

It became a major controversy.

And then there was the aforementioned issue of indoor plumbing. Indoor toilets required sewers, and sewers, of course, ran under our streets, to empty into our river, at that time. It seemed more people wanted indoor toilets than wanted passable streets.

Well sure! San Francisco’s Palace Hotel had had indoor “water closets” since 1886 and the indoor toilet had been invented in 1880, by Thomas Crapper. (Interesting name).

So, here is a great letter submitted by a Mrs. Wheeler of Petaluma.

“I wish to protest against the nuisance maintained on the premises of ‘Mrs. M’ on Baker Street. The vault (septic tank) in her backyard is so offensive that we have to endure a most horrible stench, which is not only disgusting, but dangerous. We have met opposition in our efforts to get a sewer on Baker Street and ‘Mrs. M’ cannot connect her toilet to a sewer. Can she not (at least) be compelled to dig a new vault and close the old one? To my knowledge, as many as nine persons have lived in her house at any one time and they ALL used the toilet! During the rains, the overflow flooded our yard!”

I believe our Mrs. Wheeler may have been overly observant.

Public Works was indeed challenged in Petaluma in ‘07. That “overflow” and “stench” were two things, but what about that urgent “run through the rain” — so studiously observed by Mrs. Wheeler — to the necessarily distant outhouse? And then, of course, new taxes had to be assessed for city projects, just as they are now. What to do?

Some things never change, but they eventually got through it.

In lighter world news that year, the “Hour Glass Figure” was all the rage, UPS and Neiman-Marcus and the U.S. Air Force were founded, the first automatic washer-dryer came to market and (ready for this?) the salaries of U.S. Congressmen were set at $7,500! Interestingly, the hit songs that year were “All She Gets From The Iceman Is Ice,” written by Arthur J. Lamb and Alfred Solman and sung by comedienne Ada Jones, plus something titled “No, No, No, Absolutely No” and “Budweiser Is A Friend Of Mine,” which appeared first in Ziegfield’s Follies and was subsequently added to the Broadway show “The Wizard of Oz,” where it was sung by the Wizard himself. The song became popular across the country, and was still so in 1907 after it was recorded.

Meanwhile, while also being on the lookout for those San Francisc-infected rats who might be sneaking into Petaluma, we were celebrating our first telephone, which had been installed in The Herold Drug Co. and then our second telephone, which went into Madame Fanny Brown’s “house” at the river end of C street.

Only then did our Fire Department get the third phone in town.

Priorities a shade different then, I guess.

So, here’s a question. With just three phones here in ‘07, whom was calling whom and ... for what? Stay safe out there folks, and ... remember to neaten-up your “vaults.“

