Planned Parenthood’s Caitlin Quinn to talk about threats to healthcare

The Petaluma chapter of the American Association of University Women will host a discussion of recent laws limiting healthcare access for abortion and gender-affirming care on Thursday, Nov. 9, 4 p.m., at the Petaluma Regional Library.

Titled “Our Bodies, Our Selves: The Landscape of Bodily Autonomy Today,” the talk will cover the current national situation regarding to proposed limits on abortion and care and gender affirming services.

The potential impact of new laws on such healthcare services, and current moves to protect access in California and elsewhere, will be the central themes of the discussion.

Speaker Quinn is a longtime Petaluma resident, and currently serves as the Online Advocacy Specialist for Planned Parenthood Northern Calidornia.

The event is free of charge.