Petaluma Garden Club will be holding its annual plant sale on Saturday, April 29, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1939 Castle Drive.

“Shop early for the best finds, shop late for the best buys,” proclaims the flyer for the event, which will include a vast selection of organic vegetables, perennials, annuals, succulents, container gardens, houseplants, garden art, pots, garden tools and a whole lot more.

Meanwhile, the next meeting of the club will be on Monday, May 8 at 9:30 p.m. at the Petaluma Veterans Building.

The speaker will be flower show judge Cheryl Feuerborn, who will prepare a “mock garden show” to explain what happens in the popular Hall of Flowers at the Sonoma County Fair every year.

The talk begins at 11 a.m. The Veterans Building is at 1094 Petaluma Blvd S.