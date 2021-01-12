Playgrounds are open, but follow these rules

Petaluma’s Parks and Recreation Department recently took to its Facebook page to remind the community that while some parts our local parks remain open, users are expected to follow some rules in order for them to stay that way. Following a complete closure of all city parks in the spring, followed by a gradual reopening that for a time excluded playground equipment and public restrooms, the city has opened its park trails and pathways, the public park restrooms, most sports fields and courts (though with certain restrictions) and most playgrounds, all of which are open under what the city is calling Play It Safe Rules.

Those rules, as posted by the City of Petaluma, are as follows.

Wear a mask whenever in the park.

Always maintain a distance of at least 6 feet from all individuals who are from different households.

To ensure that masks stay on at all times, do not eat or drink in playground areas.

Wash or sanitize your children’s hands, as well as your own, before and after your visit and use of the playground equipment.

Try to visit the park at times when it is less likely to be crowded.

Avoid playgrounds whenever others are present, especially if you are an elderly person or someone with underlying medical conditions.

To avoid crowding, limit your visit to 30 minutes, especially when others are waiting.

While most park facilities have been reopened, all picnic and barbecue areas are off limits, and all indoor Parks and Recreation facilities, including the Petaluma Community Center, Petaluma Senior Center, Kenilworth Teen Center and the Petaluma Historical Museum, are closed until further notice.

The continued availability of such facilities as the Petaluma Skate Park and the Swim Center are contingent upon people following the rules implemented to keep all users safe.

As for the city’s regional parks — Helen Putnam Park and Tolay Lake Park — which remain open during the pandemic, some facilities and services have been closed until further notice in order to reduce the continued risk of coronavirus transmission.

As with Petaluma City parks, visitors are required to follow all social distancing, sanitation and face-covering requirements issued by Sonoma County's health officer.

Those rules, as stated on the County website, are these.

Remain at least six feet from others not part of your household.

Carry a face covering, and wear it outdoors any time you cannot stay six feet from others, including when passing others on a trail, using the restrooms or speaking to parks staff.

Do not visit a park if you have any symptoms of COVID-19, including any or all of the following: a fever, cough, sore throat, shortness of breath, unusual headaches, severe fatigue, chills, gastrointestinal symptoms and loss of your sense of smell or taste.

Do not use drinking fountains. Plan ahead and bring your own water.

Restrooms might not have hand-washing stations, so carry your own hand sanitizer.

Pack out all litter to reduce the amount of trash the parks staff and other visitors may come into contact with.

Contact Parks and Recreation staff with questions at 707-778-4380 or parksnrec@cityofpetaluma.org. Contact Sonoma County Parks at Parks.sonomacounty.ca.gov.