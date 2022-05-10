Playing ‘instant expert’ on road to sobriety

Information : All the details, including how to purchase tickets, can be found at WestSideStoriesPetaluma.com .

Cost : $13, purchased in advance (this show sells out all the time).

When : West Side Stories takes place the first Wednesday of every month at 7:30 p.m. The next WSS show is on Wednesday, June 1, when the theme will be “Speechless.”

What : West Side Stories is a monthly competitive story slam competition hosted by Petaluma comedian Dave Pokorny. This month’s theme was “A Whole New Ballgame.”

This true story was told as part of this month’s 2022 West Side Stories story-slam competition, held on May 4 at Hotel Petaluma.

Last Tuesday, I got my 44-year sobriety chip.

So, it’s obvious that sobriety is the major game changer in my life, making all other changes possible. I was able to go back to school 23 years ago and wound up taking five semesters in improv at the College of Marin Drama Department. The definition of improv itself was a major change. The definition is the immediate, honest, positive response to our surroundings.

I had to ask myself, “Had I ever done that?”

Applying that principle in my daily life really changed the way I conversed with people. And, I could see things and articulate things that had a much greater impact.

My favorite exercise in improv was Instant Expert. Whatever anyone asks you, you are now an expert on.

Everything and anything.

I drove a cab for 40 years, and improv changed the way I responded to people in the back seat. It also improved the way I spoke to people in recovery meetings.

Improv even changed the way I watched baseball games. Watching the Giants 20 years ago, a younger person asked, "Why are the players spitting all the time?"

Instant Expert (me) answered, “To get the fear out of their saliva.”

About eight years ago, a German fellow carrying a very thick German accent came and was at his third meeting. He was not happy at all with his family and work. He was determined to do things right. The question he asked in a very heavy accent, “Vat is dis commitment thing I hear about? Do I need a commitment?”

We talked about what that meant and it occurred to me that people need to sign court cards to verify their attendance. I said, “That would be perfect for you because you could go up to people and ask, ‘Do you haff your papers?’”

He laughed for the first time … maybe in a decade.

All in all, those years taking improv made me a lot more positive. But, of course, negativity still rears its head. When it does, my Instant Expert always kicks in ... and sometimes my solution is to just spit.