Point Reyes Farmstead Cheese offers fan-favorite brie for Pride Month

For the month of June (Pride Month), Point Reyes Farmstead Cheese has brought in their fan-favorite brie to support something called The Trevor Project.

“We are avid supporters of The Trevor Project – a life-saving service provider benefiting LGBTQ++ youth in crisis,” the company says. “We believe in equality for all, no matter how you worship, what language you speak, or who you love, and are proud to host an annual fundraiser every June that benefits the important work of this organization.” You can order this limited edition cheese directly from www.pointreyescheese.com.

Meanwhile, we just discovered another of Point Reyes Farmstead Cheese’s offerings – an amazing aged gouda – and now we can’t stop eating it.

As readers likely know by now, I revel in the fact that our dozen or so local cheesemakers do such an incredible job, even across an immensely diverse number of cheeses. In most places around the globe, there are rules that limit cheesemakers to only one particular cheese in a particular region. This means that when we visit other places – even places with great cheese, like the Idiazabal in the Basque Country or the Parmigiano Reggiano in Parma, Italy – there isn't much distinction between the various brands. Nor do the local shop owners generally know anything special about this or that cheesemaker.

However, here in the U.S., and especially in California – and super especially here in Petaluma Valley and West Marin – we do whatever the heck we want, and our cheesemakers follow suit. From brie to cheddar to blue to mozzarella, our cheesemakers stand with the best in the world.

That means at a place like Petaluma Market, with its small but well-stocked cheese section, cheesemonger Marie Schmittroth knows all our local cheesemakers personally and can really dial you into the perfect cheese, all depending on what you will be using it for or what kind of mood you’re in.

So it should come as no surprise that Point Reyes Farmstead Cheese has blown our minds with yet another incredible cheese, their aged gouda.

Their blues, especially their Bay Blue, were already favorites of mine after an accidental taste a decade and a half ago of their Original Blue on a burger, which is what got me into blue cheese in the first place. In fact, I pass on blue cheese in restaurants unless they specifically carry Point Reyes – it’s the only one I love and it shows me that the chef cares about what they are doing. (For you Francophiles cringing at my use of “blue cheese” instead of the French “bleu,” I’ll have you know this is acceptable usage when writing in English. Heck, it shouldn’t be “bleu cheese” anyway, but rather “fromage bleu.”)

Back to the aged gouda. This cheese is really something else and is unlike other goudas we have tried in the past. It's nutty and tangy and slightly softer and creamier, and from the photos on their website, appears to be a good melter, which is always a plus with an aged cheese as far as I'm concerned. Find it by the wedge, along with several other Point Reyes cheeses, at Petaluma Market.