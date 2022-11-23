Poll: Petaluma’s Bike Boulevard plan welcomed by majority

Do you support the city’s move to test out ‘Bike Boulevards’ as safety zones in certain areas of Petaluma?: I support it: 52 59.77% I do not support it: 31 35.63% I have not decided yet: 4 4.60% THIS WEEK’S QUESTION ■ Should the Argus-Courier continue its weekly Pulse of Petaluma poll, or use this space in the paper to run more letters to the editor? To participate in this week’s online poll, go to petaluma360.com and find it on the homepage. ■ To see results of previous online polls and read comments, visit petaluma360.com. Pulse of Petaluma poll results reflect sentiments of persons participating in the online poll the previous week, and are not intended as a statistically valid representation of public sentiment on any given issue.

Of those who responded to the poll this week, a significant majority identify themselves as supporting the decision by the City to begin experimenting with Bike Boulevard safe spaces, beginning with a conversion of Fifth Street to a low-traffic area.

■ “Absolutely! This is absolutely what we should be doing to get more of us active and out of our cars.”

■ “An absolutely fabulous new move for Petaluma!”

■ “Anything we can do to encourage people to bike is a good thing for the health of the individual and the planet.”

■ “Feel good stupidity. Fixing the damn streets and reducing traffic delays would be far better for the environment but nope we get spandex parades. Thanks Petaluma.”

■ “If we're going to achieve our climate goals, or just have a more livable city, we need a dramatic mode shift. Currently even in the neighborhoods, people bike on sidewalks because the roads are simply too dangerous for adults who want to get around, let alone children. A Bike Boulevard is a fantastic way to move towards a much higher quality of life in Petaluma, while doing the right thing for our future.”

■ “I not only support it I will use it. I believe once everyone is aware of it it will get used. It will take time for both bicyclists and other similar vehicles to use and for car drivers to get used to it. I believe it will greatly reduce traffic and thereby reduce emissions. This will significantly reduce our air pollution and make Petaluma an even greater place to live.”

■ “It seems that more and more people are on bikes, including those lured back to bicycling for transportation and errands via the E bikes now available. Let's make it safe and efficient for all cyclists, as we have for motorists for many decades now.”

■ “It will help retain our hometown feeling and promote neighborly connections.”

■ “I wholeheartedly support Bike Boulevards, or "Neighborhood Greenways" as a majority of people on the November 9th zoom call preferred to call them. After a century of auto-centrism, we need to find ways of returning our streets to the people. Imagine riding a bike on a city street with young children just learning to ride a bike! Imagine streets that are safe for people in wheelchairs, scooters, and other devices! Imagine streets that are safe for our older community members who can no longer drive a car!”

■ “Roads are for cars. Bicycle riders are minimal and mostly recreational, which don't take cars off the roads. Bicycle riders do not carry passengers, children to school, or carry groceries home from shopping. Our priority should be making our streets safer for vehicles and pedestrians.”

■ “Yes! Hoping that this will be the first of many!”