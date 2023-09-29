Polly Klaas’ case ‘changed the world,’ author says

Benefit/book signing event : An additional opportunity to meet Kim Cross will take place Sunday, Oct. 15, 2-5 p.m. at the Polly Klaas Community Theater. $10 admission at the door.

What : A panel discussion on the Polly Klaas case, moderated by Kim Cross, author of "In Light of All Darkness," and presented by Copperfield’s Books and the Polly Klaas Foundation

Author Kim Cross was a junior in high school, living in Florida, when she first heard the name Polly Klaas, learning of the Petaluma child’s abduction on television along with much of the rest of the world.

“I don’t think I’m projecting my current self onto my younger self when I say I remember thinking, ‘My childhood would have been a lot different if this happened when I was a kid,’” she said in an interview with the Argus-Courier.

“When I was Polly’s age, I lived in Santa Barbara, a friendly, safe town, and I was allowed to walk myself all over town, and never worried about strangers or kidnappings. I do think that would have different if I’d grown up after Polly.”

Cross is the author of a new book, “In Light of All Darkness: Inside the Polly Klaas Kidnapping and the Search for America’s Child,” from Grand Central Publishing. It will be released on Oct. 10, just a few days after the 30th anniversary of Klaas’ abduction and murder.

The book’s author is a teacher of feature writing at Harvard Extension School. An award-winning journalist, she is the New York Times bestselling author of 2015’s “What Stands in a Storm: A True Story of Love and Resilience in the Worst Superstorm in History,” and 2021’s “The Stahl House: Case Study House #22 – The Making of a Modernist Icon.”

Though she’d never visited Petaluma until she began researching details of the crime for her book, Cross said she feels she knows the town fairly well by now.

“I read a lot of Argus-Courier clips in my reporting for this book,” she noted.

As the three-decade anniversary of kidnapping nears, Cross has noticed that interest in the Polly Klaas kidnapping appears to be at an all-time high, and that the community’s emotions around the events of 30 years ago are somehow even more tender and close to the surface now than during previous anniversaries of the event.

“I actually pitched the book for the 25th anniversary, and there was no interest,” said Cross. “And now, it’s really hitting home. I feel like sometimes it takes a long time to be ready to think about something painful and begin to process it.”

As the daughter-in-law of retired FBI agent Eddie Freyer Sr., who oversaw the investigation of the Polly Klaas kidnapping as its case agent, Cross had access to an otherwise tight-lipped community of professionals who were integral in the investigation and prosecution of Polly Klaas’ killer, Richard Allen Davis. Among the dozens of people she spoke with are Tony Maxwell, the forensics agent who lifted the palm print that led to Davis’ arrest, and Larry Taylor, the agent whose interview resulted in the killer’s taped confession.

In the author’s note that starts the book, Cross gives credit to Freyer for making the book’s depth and detail possible, writing, “Because of Eddie’s blessing, people like Tony and Larry — deep FBI insiders who rarely speak to reporters — not only went on the record with me, but went out of their way to help me. They provided unrestricted access to themselves and their primary source materials, but never presumed editorial control. Without them, this book would not have been possible.”

“After my first book came out in 2015, my husband, Eddie Freyer Jr., said, ‘You might consider writing your next book about Polly Klaas. You could write the book of record,’” said Cross. “It had never occurred to me. Not once. In our family, the Polly Klaas case is like one of my in-laws. It is always in the room. It’s always present. It’s just part of the DNA of the family.”

Cross admitted that, as someone who does not generally write, read or consume true crime content, she was initially taken aback at her husband’s suggestion.

“I always worry about the cost, the toll it takes on the people who suffered the trauma,” she said. “I don’t want to drag everyone, the sources and the reader included, through this really traumatic story if there isn’t something meaningful and redemptive that we can learn from it. I thought a lot about whose story this is to tell.”

To answer such questions, Cross conducted several dozen interviews with agents and detectives before even writing the book proposal that she’d eventually use to find a publisher.

“First, I had to determine if they were willing and ready to tell the story,” she said. “And I had to identify for myself what the story means. This case is still a wound in Petaluma, and in the hearts of a lot of the people I talked to. If I was going to write this, I needed to find out whether the story changed anything. Did it help anyone? Did it save anybody?”

What she found was that, in the law enforcement community, the abduction of Polly Klaas was to become a pivotal case. The technology used to lift that hand print was so new at the time that the FBI did not even have it yet.

“Tony, using a borrowed unit, had been testing it in his own living room where his wife ran a day care, where he could practice picking up very delicate children’s fingerprints,” she said.

“Tony told me that Polly Klaas changed the way the FBI does business. It transformed the way they gather trace evidence. It was the first use of the internet to disseminate a missing person flier. Four thousand volunteers came out of the woodwork to help, to do what they could. So much was learned from this case that is still being used today when a child is abducted. This case changed the world.”

“My work tends to be about the beautiful things that can come from our brokenness,” Cross said. “The Polly Klaas story is an example of how tragedy can forge those things in a community, a community that says, ‘We’re not going to stand here and let this happen.’”

To emphasize the significance of the community ‒ including the law enforcement community ‒ instead of a traditional book-signing event in Petaluma, Cross will be overseeing a panel discussion featuring many of the investigators who worked on the case, along with some who participated as volunteers and other participants. The Oct. 14 event will be held at the Petaluma Community Center.

“A lot of them will be sharing their stories for the very first time,” Cross said. “I know Petaluma is still hurting from this. I thought maybe this could be an opportunity to come together, from those who searched for and tried to find Polly, to the cops and FBI agents, to the volunteers. I think if all of them and the wider community knew how much good has happened as a result of this terrible, tragic thing, though it doesn’t make any of it less tragic and it doesn’t bring her back, maybe there can be some peace and real healing.”