Polly Klaas Theater closing to install donated movie screen

It seems like the glittering downtown jewel that is the Polly Klaas Community Theater has only just opened its doors, and now, in two weeks, it will be shutting them again – for three days.

That’s how long it will take to install a brand new donated movie screen, made possible by a gift from Breen Wealth Management.

“This gift will open several doors for hosting multi-media events in the future,” says Raine Howe, executive director of the Polly Klaas Foundation, describing the potential benefits of the shiny 10-foot x 16-foot retractable movie screen that will be installed from June 6-8, during which time the theater will be closed.

Purchased from Diversified Stage, the new screen is the result of a donation from Breen Wealth Management. According to Howe, the new screen will allow the downtown theater to host family movie nights, civic presentations requiring video and slide-show projection, Ted Talks, student film exhibitions, silent films with live music and educational programming of all kinds.

“Breen Wealth Management was incredibly generous in making this gift,” says Howe, though she declines to reveal the amount of the donation.

She quickly points out that the gift would not be complete without the additional donation of a projector, which was facilitated by Sebastian Saint James of the Highway Poets, who recently performed at the Polly Klaas Theater.

“Sebastian and Friends played to sold out crowds in December, and wished he had a projector and screen at the time,” Howe said. “It truly takes an entire community to make something like the Polly Klaas Community Theater possible, and Petaluma continues to show up in every way!”