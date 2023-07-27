Pop-up art/craft/record events in downtown Petaluma: A number of one-day pop-up sales and art fairs are planed for the next few weeks in and around downtown Petaluma.

First up, on Sunday, July 30 at Avinage Wine Shop (15 Petaluma Blvd. N), it’s a pop-up vinyl record sale from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Drop in music fans can browse through thousands of records from an array of North Bay vendors including Radio Thrift, Spinning Threads, Think Records and Halftone Sound. There will be a live DJ to give the event a party vibe, and of course, it’s a wine shop, so there will be tasty libations available as well.

On August 5, drop by Vibe (1 Petaluma Blvd. N.) for the art gallery’s first Maker’s Market, a summertime pop-up featuring a variety of handcrafted art, with live music and refreshments. It begins at 11 a.m. and goes until 5 p.m.

Finally, on Saturday, Aug. 12, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., it’s the Cluck & Buck Pop-Up Market at Petaluma Coffee & Tea Co. Emphasizing clothes, art and crafts, the sale features items by Lil’ clay Grl, Buck Lucky, Ash Hay Art, Carino Vintage, Annika Cafiero, Poofi and Blaney. Petaluma Coffee & Tea is at 212 2nd St.