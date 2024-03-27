Pop-up party at Petaluma’s Theater Square wine lounge

An impromptu pop-up party in support of the Petaluma Educational Foundation is being talked up through a spontaneous flurry of online messages and virtual fliers. Set for Wednesday, March 27, from 5-7 p.m., the casual, no-host gathering will take place at La Dolce Vita Wine Lounge, in Theatre Square.

“Join us,” states the flier, adorned with stars and confetti, “to mix and mingle, sip and socialize with friends of PEF. Bring friends!”

The vision of the Petaluma Educational Foundation, according to a statement on its website, is “to create impactful educational opportunities for all students in our community. PEF’s mission is to fund programs that promote critical thinking, creativity, student well-being, and lifelong learning. We work closely with the 35 public, private and charter schools throughout our community to fund impact grants and award scholarships that align with PEF’s goals while taking into account each school’s and each student’s unique needs.”

There is no cover charge for the event. A portion of the night’s food and drink sales will , however, be donated to support PEF’s mission.