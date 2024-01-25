Standup comedian Matt Braunger (rhymes with “stronger”) has been making people laugh themselves silly for 20 years. Yet, when he hears the words “Please welcome …” at the Mystic Theater on Saturday, Feb. 3, once again he will ask himself, “Am I going to pull this off?”

Worry about sustaining success in the entertainment world is endemic, perhaps most all on the tightrope of standup.

“We all wonder if and when we’re going to be found out, that this is stupid,” Braunger said. “It’s fear of the imposter syndrome. But the flip side of the fear is the feeling that you’re fooling everybody — sometimes you want to go in an alley and cackle like a villain.”

Braunger has been professionally hilarious since he won “Best of the Fest” at the Aspen Comedy Festival in 2008. He combines a natural affinity for male dumbness with a highly articulate intelligence. For the latter, credit his parents, both teachers, who raised their only child to follow his dream despite the risks.

Braunger has made four comedy specials: “Shovel Fighter” on Comedy Central, on the absurdity of life in one’s 30s; “Big Dumb Animal” on Netflix, in which he riffs on being single at age 39; “Finally Live in Portland” on Amazon Prime, all about “growing the hell up;” and “Doug” on multiple platforms, in which he discusses becoming a father at 46 while learning “what not to do, based on bad male examples.”

Braunger has also recorded five albums.

He is one of the most streamed comedians of all time, with 100 million hits on Pandora alone. He has performed on Letterman, the Tonight Show, the Late Late Show, Conan, Jimmy Kimmel, SXSW Comedy on Showtime and many more.

Through two decades of standup, he hasn’t seen much change in the audience but the venues have expanded enormously, to the advantage of comics. Instead of just comedy clubs, they are now booked into music venues such as the Mystic Theater. And with podcasts and the resurgence of comedy on vinyl, the field of recorded comedy has exploded.

“All the rules are out the window,” he said.

Early comedic influences include Lenny Bruce, George Carlin and Richard Pryor. Braunger loves comedians.

“You have to be fan — you can’t lose that,” he said. “Some of us may fall into the trench of bitterness, but it’s comedy!”

He was born in Chicago, grew up in Portland, Oregon, and earned a BA in Theater at Manhattanville College, in Purchase, NY. Braunger was 42 when he married Kara Baker, and their daughter Rose was born four years later.

“I’m one hundred percent glad I both married and had a child late in life,” he said. “You’re already dying, so you don’t care. Actually, having a child gave me so much perspective on what’s important.” Before parenthood, Braunger would sometimes “spin out” over professional problems or rejections, but today says, “Now I don’t care — nobody has it better than me.”

He travels much less now than formerly. Post-COVID-19, he took as much work as possible, but found that the disruption of family life was too much.

“One of the best things I ever did was to scale back touring. I’ve found a way to make it work,” he said. “My mental and physical health has improved immensely.”

His wife no longer manages his career, but instead manages other comedians. Braunger manages himself, with an agent and an attorney. Baker doesn’t help with the writing of material — “Although she’s very funny,” he said—but acts as an occasional editor to help him shape a set.

As for navigating the red/blue divide in the nation when on stage, Braunger feels the divide exists most strongly online and that it is there because someone is profiting by it.

“People who follow me online know how I feel about the issues, but my job as a comedian is illuminate my views, not sell them,” he said. “I love it when anyone comes to my show.”

Braunger is also an actor. His acting resume includes “Marvel’s Agent Carter,” “Black-ish,” “Upload,” “Disjointed,” “The New VIPs,” “Take My Wife,” “Bojack Horseman,” “Up All Night,” “The Michael J. Fox Show” and more.

Despite a respectable acting career, “I act about as often as I win a Scratcher,” he said.

After the Mystic, Braunger will “bouncing around the country,” performing in such cities as Kansas City, Missouri, and Columbus, Ohio. Then it’s back to Los Angeles to pitch projects to the big studios.

“The thing about comedy,” he said, “is anyone can do it, but no one can fake it.”