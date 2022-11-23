Popular ‘Twisted Christmas Live!’ stage show resurrected

In October of 2019, the influential comedian and political satirist Will Durst suffered a devastating stroke, from which the Emmy-winning comic is still recovering. To assist with mounting medical expenses, the production team behind the popular “Twisted Christmas Live!“ shows, which played to sold-out houses from 2003 to 2012, are bringing the off-the-wall storytelling showcase back one more time.

Hosted and written by the Argus-Courier’s David Templeton, co-produced by Healdsburg’s Julia Lander and Dan Zastrow, the fundraiser will take place on Tuesday, Dec. 6 at the Christopher B. Smith Rafael Film Center in San Rafael at 7 p.m. The show is an evening of outrageous, sometimes slightly inappropriate holiday stories read aloud by a collection stand-up comics, actors and musicians stepping outside their joke-dropping comfort zones to simply read a hilarious story.

The 2022 lineup includes award-winning comedians Johnny Steele, Diane Amos (best known as the Pine Sol Lady in TV commercials), Debi Durst (whose voice was on display in “Nightmare Before Christmas”), comedy duo Geoff Bolt and Michael O’Brien, plus Vincent Van Dahl, the host of the rebooted “Creature Features” show. Live satirical songs will be performed by troubadour Roy Zimmerman, short films will be screened and sno-balls (the edible kind) will be ceremoniously tossed into the audience.

Stories to be read include the “Alien”-inspired Twisted Christmas spoof “Crumbs at Midnight,” about a plateful of cookies left out for Santa on Christmas Eve, the delightfully creepy “Mistletoe,” a comic deconstruction of “A Night Before Christmas,” the outrageously strange science-fiction spoof “Santastic Voyage,” and the twisty comic thriller “Grandma’s Christmas Ham,” which may or may not be about cannibalism.

Every penny from tickets sales will go to Will Durst’s medical and recovery expenses. Tickets are $20, available online at RafaelFilm.Cafilm.org.