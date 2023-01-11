It is fitting – and perhaps not altogether coincidental – that the official theme of January’s “West Side Stories” competition is “Start From Scratch.”

After all, the first show of 2023 (Wednesday, Jan. 11, 7:30 p.m.) marks a very real fresh start – if not entirely “from scratch” – for the popular monthly story-swap competition that began in November of 2008.

After 24 years at various locations in-and-around downtown Petaluma, the last year or so at Hotel Petaluma, tonight’s show sees the contest moving to a brand new venue at the Polly: the recently refurbished Polly Klaas Community Theater. Additionally, after 24 years of being held on the first Wednesday of the month,the show now moves the the second Wednesday of the month.

What has not changed is the concept of the show itself.

Inspired by the same kind of story-swap events that inspired the world famous “Moth” competitions, West Side Stories – produced by Juliet and Dave Pokorny, the latter of which also hosts the show – invites attendees to identify themselves, at entry to the venue, as being open to performing a story, appropriate to the theme, told without notes.

And their story must be 100% true.

Ten tellers are randomly selected from those who self-identified, and all are given five minutes. When all 10 are done, the audience uses their phones to select a favorite, who automatically becomes a participant in the annual Grand Slam show in December at Petaluma’s Mystic Theatre.

Tickets are $18 dollars, available online or at the door while supply lasts, and it rarely lasts long. The winning story from each month appears in transcribed form in the Argus-Courier. While it is entertaining to read the stories, ranging from funny to heartbreaking to life-changing, it is even more entertaining to see them performed live.

The intimate theatrical environment of the Polly Klaas Community Theater is, the Pokornys have stated, the best possible space for such an up-close-and-personal experience as West Side Stories.

Future themes are “Swinging for the Fences (February 8), ”Be Different“ (March 8), ”Terribly Good“ (April 12) and ”Unstoppable“ (May 10).

Information and ticket reservations can be found at WestSideStoriesPetaluma.com.