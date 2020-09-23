Portrait of an essential worker

Maria Gonzalez is a 32-year-old single mom. She lives on the east side of Petaluma with her two young children in a 300-square-foot studio apartment. Like many parents during this pandemic, Gonzalez is working in an essential job and struggling to find childcare. A seasoned multi-tasker, she coaxed her 8-year-old daughter, Clarissa, and 5-year-old son, Manuel, to draw pictures so she could steal an uninterrupted moment to answer my questions.

Gonzalez and her family members’ names have been changed in this story, as she asked for anonymity due to her undocumented status. Born in Mexico City, Gonzalez was three-years-old when her mother brought her across the border in 1991.

“My mother wanted a better life for herself and me,” Gonzalez said. Her mother worked as a house cleaner. They lived in different parts of Marin County, moving to Petaluma in 2001, where Gonzalez graduated from Casa Grande High School and then attended Santa Rosa Junior College.

Having been brought to the U.S. as a small child, Gonzalez is undocumented and temporarily protected from deportation by the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program. This federal program came into effect in 2012. Its ongoing status was in question until it was affirmed by the U.S. Supreme Court in July this year. It allows people like Gonzalez to work legally but requires an annual re-application fee of $495. With small children to care for and car repair bills to pay, she couldn’t afford it.

Gonzalez has little time to dwell on her precarious legal status as she keeps her family afloat.

“I worked part-time as a seasonal bookkeeper for a few years, but just before the pandemic, I got a stable job as an administrative assistant at an essential business that sells medical products,” she said. When the pandemic hit, she kept working. “I was scared, but I had no choice,” she allowed. “I like my job and I didn’t want to lose it.”

Gonzalez adheres to a tight schedule coordinated with her former partner, Jose, to ensure that the children are fed and cared for and attend classes. On weekday mornings, she’s up at 6:30 a.m. and makes “breakfast to go” for her kids to eat in the car. At 7 a.m., she drives them to her workplace 30 minutes away, depending on traffic. Their father meets the children there, takes them to his house, connects them to online classes, and spends the afternoon with them.

“At 5 o’clock, he brings them back to my work,” Gonzalez explained. Jose then goes to his evening shift at a supermarket while Maria and the kids drive home to Petaluma. “Between 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., I make dinner and help with homework before getting the kids ready for bed at 8 p.m.,” she explained. “It doesn’t always go as planned!” Car trouble, for instance, can throw their day into a tailspin. “And it has before,” she added.

Before the pandemic, Clarissa and Manuel attended the Adobe Union School Districts’ full-day school programs. Gonzalez was happy and confident that her children got the care they needed while she was at work.

“They have caring teachers and staff,” she said in appreciation. Also, food boxes from Redwood Empire Food Bank distributed at the school made a big difference for her and her children. However, with the pandemic, the school district has had to limit the number of students enrolled in the in-person program, prioritizing kids of only some essential workers. Unfortunately, Maria’s children do not qualify. So she has pieced together the daily routine she described.

For better or worse, the children’s father lost one of his two jobs due to the pandemic. While he can’t contribute as much financially, he now has time to help care for the kids. Still, Gonzalez worries about sending them to the predominantly Latinx Canal neighborhood of San Rafael, the Covid-19 hot-spot where their father lives.

“I’m scared of COVID-19 because my kids and I have asthma and other health issues,” she said anxiously. Gonzalez has weighed the risks but has little choice. “Until I can find something safe and affordable, their father will do!” Even so, she thinks she’s luckier than others who have lost their jobs. “Everyone I know is having a hard time right now,” she said. “Many mothers support their family financially, on top of keeping up with cooking and cleaning.”

She looks forward to the day when a safe in-person school program is available to her family again.