Postal Service Food Drive this weekend

This Saturday, local postal delivery people will be collecting bags of canned and boxed food for the hungry, in an annual event taking place all over Petaluma.

It’s the National Association of Letter Carriers annual Stamp Out Hunger food drive on Saturday, May 14.

“Hunger affects 1 in 6 residents in Sonoma County, including children and seniors,” states a news release issued earlier this month. “The Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive provides residents with an easy way to donate food to those in need. Customers simply leave their donation of non-perishable food items next to their mailbox before the delivery of the mail on Saturday, May 14. Letter carriers will collect these food donations on that day as they deliver mail along their postal routes, and then bring them to the Redwood Empire Food Bank.”