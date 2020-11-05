“Postcards” is Petaluma’s new No. 1 book

The top selling titles at Copperfield’s Books, in Petaluma, for the week of Oct. 26 - Nov. 1, 2020

Petaluma readers and other book-buying persons (including those already thinking about holiday gifts) are suddenly eschewing the sensational nonfiction books about politics, public figures and earth-shaking social upheavals they’ve been snapping up for months. This week, Petaluma’s list of bestselling fiction and nonfiction is mostly crammed with comforting and/or distracting novels, memoirs, how-to guides and historical photography. At the top of the list is Alice van Ommeren and KC Greaney’s new “Petaluma in Vintage Postcards,” a rich collection of reprints of old lost-and-discovered postcards depicting the story of Petaluma in pictures and once in a while, one or two succinct and descriptive words.

Next down the list, at No. 2, is Glennon Doyle’s shimmering series of autobiographical remembrances and deeply personal realizations, which reportedly inspired Adele to reconsider her health choices, and is currently being turned into a movie by the folks who made “Lost” and the recent “Star Trek” movies. The No. 3 book this week is Tana French’s fictional thriller “The Searcher, followed by Frank Herbert’s “Dune” (No. 4) and (though not quite sure why, but a local book club might be responsible) Louise Penney’s “Still Life” (No. 5), the very first in the Canadian author’s long and celebrated series of mysteries about the unstoppable Inspector Gamache.

Brand new in bookstores (and arriving in the No. 6 spot) is singer-songwriter Jeff Tweedy’s “How To Write One Song,” a delightfully generous and somewhat eccentric guidebook subtitled, “Loving the Things We Create and How They Love Us Back.” It’s as much about the act of creating (anything) as it is about writing a song, though by the end you will feel fully empowered to tackle that as well.

Which brings us to the one-and-only title addressing racial issues that appears on the list this week – Resmaa Menakem’s luscious and perception-altering 2017 book “My Grandmother's Hands: Racialized Trauma and the Pathway to Mending Our Hearts and Bodies.” The New York Journal of Books has called it, “An extremely interesting approach and a much-needed paradigm shift in the treatment of racialized trauma.”

The entire list of bestselling books, along with the Top 10 Kids and Young Adults List this week, is below. The short version of what’s hot on the kids list: there’s a new “Wimpy Kid” book, and yes, it’s already No. 1.

FICTION & NON-FICTION

1. ‘Petaluma in Vintage Postcards,’ by Alice van Ommeren and KC Greaney

2. ‘Untamed,’ by Glennon Doyle

3. ‘The Searcher,’ by Tana French

4. ‘Dune,’ by Frank Herbert

5. ‘Still Life,’ by Louise Penney

6. ‘How to Write One Song,’ by Jeff Tweedy

7. ‘My Grandmother's Hands,’ by Resmaa Menakem

8. ‘Circe,’ by Madeline Miller

9. ‘Days of Awe and Wonder,’ by Marcus Borg

10. ‘The Lost Spells,’ by Robert McFarlane and Jackie Morris

KIDS & YOUNG ADULTS

1. ‘Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Deep End,’ by Jeff Kinney

2. ‘Babysitters Coven,’ by Kate Williams

3. ‘Class Act,’ by Jerry Craft

4. ‘Dog Man: Grime and Punishment,’ by Dav Pilkey

5. ‘Paolo, Emperor of Rome,’ by Mac Barnett

6. ‘Light in the Attic,’ by Shel Silverstein

7. ‘Trials of Apollo: Tower of Nero,’ by Rick Riordan

8. ‘Hike,’ by Alison Farrell

9. ‘Fly Guy and Fly Girl: Night Fright,’ by Tedd Arnold

10. ‘The Little Old Lady Who Was Not Afraid of Anything,’ by Linda Williams

(Data compiled by Amber-Rose Reed, Assistant Manager of Copperfield’s Books)