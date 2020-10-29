At Petaluma’s McEvoy Ranch, it’s olive pressing season

Olive trees don’t stop producing just because of the pandemic so McEvoy Ranch has announced their yearly community milling day for Sunday, Nov. 15, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., although they noted it will be a bit less “communal” this year.

Small growers from around Northern California are welcome to sign up and bring their freshly-picked olives to mix into McEvoy’s truly regional blend. They combine everyone’s crop and mill an Extra Virgin Olive Oil that is unique to this season, and then distribute it all back out to the participants for them to enjoy in their own kitchen, or to give away to family and friends as holiday gifts.

Designated timeslot will be assigned ahead of time for the olive drop-off, which will be drive-thru this year. (Guests will be required to wear masks at all times during the drop-off and the store will not be open for this event.) Pick-up will also be arranged ahead of time for some time after Monday, Nov. 23. The cost is still just $1 per pound of olives in your sterilized, pre-labeled transportation containers, or container can be purchased from McEvoy.

For those who are new to this, everyone’s olives are combined and milled together, although McEvoy usually makes two blends – one Tuscan and one not. Usually 80-100 pounds of olives yields 1 gallon of community olive oil. Anyone is welcome to participate, whether you have 4 pounds or 400 pounds of olives to mill, so long as the olives are in good condition. Frost, fruit fly or other damaged olives will not be included. The recommendation for picking is that you do so by Friday, Nov. 13 at the earliest but should have your harvest completed by Saturday, Nov. 14. Picked olives should be placed somewhere dark, cool and dry otherwise they will start to rot and can’t be accepted.

For all the pertinent information and to sign up for drop-off times, visit www.mcevoyranch.com. Although not available during this event, McEvoy does offer custom olive milling. Contact amy@mcevoyranch.com for more information.

Restaurants show signs of life

We are seeing more signs of restaurant life on the east side. Last week, Café Bellini opened and received a lot of positive feedback all over social media. Right about that time, thanks to one of the Petaluma Foodies members, I was notified that there is a new sign in the window of 173 N. McDowell Blvd, where Acre Coffee recently closed their east side shop. The sign reads “Eggspreso” and upon further investigation, seems to be owned by one of the Atallah’s. Starting with their patriarch, Adel Atallah, the Atallah family has owned and operate Sonoma County restaurants for decades, ranging from Adel’s, to Star’s to Peppers’ to the former Petaluma favorite that was in this very same spot, Zee’s Diner. In fact, this appears to be the same family that owns Café Mimosa, which is also set to open in Petaluma, in the Friedman’s shopping center.

Last flight of the season

Two Niner Diner, located at the Petaluma Airport, has announced that they plan to close for the winter. Cold and rainy weather is certainly going to be a challenge for our local restaurants and with COVID numbers still a concern, it doesn’t appear that restrictions will be loosened soon. Two Niner’s last day prior to their temporary closing will be Monday, Nov. 2. So for those that want get their last bite of Two Niner’s scrambles, omelets, Benedicts and flapjacks for breakfast or fish and chips, sandwiches and burgers for lunch, you have a few more days.

Closed for good

Although it has several names over the years, some official and some not, the casino and restaurant at 101 and Petaluma Blvd. North, officially called Parkside Casino, will close permanently. With an uncertain future due to COVID restrictions, they announced that it is “not economically feasible to continue operating the cardroom” in a letter to the city manager and police chief. We have always enjoyed the restaurant at that location, often finding it to be one of the better kept secrets on the dining scene in Petaluma. We haven’t dined there in a while but are sad to lose one of our family gathering dining options.

Aebleskivers for all

The Penngrove Community Church was not able to host their traditional and very popular Aebleskiver Breakfast in the spring, due to the onset of the pandemic. So, to make up for that, they will be hosting a drive-thru breakfast on Saturday, Nov. 7 from 9 a.m. to noon. The menu will include aebleskivers, which are a specialty Danish pancake, along with the requisite strawberry jam, applesauce and sausages. Drivers will be direct to the north entrance, where they will place their order, before driving around to the south exit for pick-up. As always, donations will also be accepted. This is also a good opportunity to welcome PCC’s new pastor to the community. Conor Anderson has taken over after former pastor Roger Hoffman’s retirement. Welcome to pastor Conor and thank you to pastor Hoffman for your service to our special little community.

Fall flavors and gold medals

Heidrun Meadery, located in Point Reyes Station and available for order at www.heidrunmeadery.com recently introduced a new light-bodied late-summer mead to their line-up just in time for the holidays, made from pumpkin blossom honey sourced from Oregon. “Floral with a subtle sour bite of yeast, this varietal could be described as the Champagne version of a Belgian lambic, and sipping a glass as the leaves turn crimson will warm your soul.”

Heidrun was also honored recently for with a gold medal from the National Honey Board, proclaiming Heidrun’s Hawaiian Lehua Blossom the “nation's finest example of a dry varietal mead.” Their California Buckwheat Blossom also took Bronze in the same category and the Lehau also took the Silver in the “Best of Show” category, which means the judges thought it was the second best mead in all of the United States. Both of these are currently available on their website and are excellent additions to any holiday table.