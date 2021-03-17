Processing grief through sister’s favorite meals

Gail Rorick is the reason her sister Kelly Smallcombe moved to Petaluma.

“Now that she is gone, I think the food scene is the main reason I see myself sticking around,” Kelly tells me in a recent online conversation.

Gail grew up in Bennett Valley but then settles into an apartment in downtown Petaluma about 15 years ago.

“Gail never married, but Sonoma and Napa counties were definitely the love of her life,” says Kelly.

“While she grew up in Santa Rosa, she saw Petaluma as her home,” says Kelly.

The pair are half-sisters, with Kelly growing up in the South Bay. “Once she moved to Petaluma, I loved coming up for visits,” remembers Kelly. “Our strolls to downtown and the amazing restaurants were always the best part and made my fiancé and I look into relocating.”

After they married, Kelly and her husband found a rental on Oak Hill, just five minutes from both Gail’s place and downtown Petaluma.

Gail also loved playing the violin. Both her music and her occupation in sales, including time at the Press Democrat, Santa Rosa Chamber of Commerce and Artizen Staffing, gave her the opportunity to do what she loved most, which was be around people.

“She was the most social and vibrant person anyone has ever met. She was so proud when she became a Tourism Ambassador for the Santa Rosa Chamber, so perfect for her,” Kelly said.

She added, “Gail was always the brightest light in every room and was always on the go and never really had any medical problems.”

In 2020, Gail began to suffer from persistent stomach and respiratory issues. That December, she was diagnosed with stage four cancer.

“Things progressed very rapidly,” says Kelly. “On New Year’s Day, she asked a close friend to drive her to Bodega Bay, where she was able to enjoy some of her favorites — clam chowder, crab cakes and a little champagne while she watched the sunset.”

Four days later, on Jan. 4, Gail passed away.

“While we feel robbed of goodbyes and making some last memories with her, we are so grateful that she didn’t have to endure all the pain and treatments that 2021 would have brought for her,” says Kelly.

When Jennifer, another sister, flew out from Virginia to celebrate Gail’s life, there really wasn’t too much for the family to do in the pandemic.

“Thankfully, we were able to eat, watch movies, tell stories and cry,” says Kelly. “One of the hardest parts of Gail’s last few weeks was the pain and discomfort she was in, which prevented her from eating or drinking much of anything. So, when Jennifer and I were decided what to order for dinner, we asked ourselves: ‘What would Gail order?’”

The sisters ordered the same meals that Gail would have loved, reminisced about prior meals they had with her and made many toasts to her memory. “We found that Gail’s favorite drinks, from Barber Cellars wine to Korbel’s bubbles to Sonoma Coast Spirits, all went very well with all the great local eats Jennifer and I were dining on in honor of Gail,” says Kelly. “And thanks to Petaluma Food Taxi, I was still able to introduce visiting family to all of Petaluma’s amazing restaurants while we stayed in our cozy bubble, It was so comforting to introduce Jennifer to some of mine and Gail’s favorite places.”

Some of these favorites include Acre Pizza, from which they ordered deep-dish pepperoni pizza, the Farm Pizza with bacon and one of Kelly’s favorite Caesar salads in town. From What a Chicken it was shrimp salad, ribs, a whole grilled chicken and all the fixings, from beans to rice to amazing house-made tortillas.

“Pub Republic’s Pub Burger, with their amazing pub buns are my number one go-to for burgers,” says Kelly. (The Pub Burger comes with caramelized onions, Swiss cheese, garlic aioli on a soft sourdough pub bun.) They also ordered one of my family’s favorites, the Wine Country Cowgirl Burger (Cowgirl Creamery Mt. Tam triple cream cheese, roasted garlic, bacon onion jam, arugula and a balsamic reduction).

Next up was sushi from Kabuki. “We got the very decadent Baked Scallop roll, 49er roll, Lion King roll, Volcano roll and some Golden California,” Kelly says.

Kelly considers their meal from Ray’s Deli a particularly special one. “Devouring this trio was so amazing after sobbing all day, highly recommended when famished,” says Kelly. “We liked it so much this exact order was repeated a few times — Ham and Brie, French dip and a Turkey Club.” They also never passed up Ray’s pecan salad, which Gail was obsessed with.

Late in January, after several weeks of celebrating Gail’s life through most of her favorite local restaurants, Kelly took to the Petaluma Foodies page on Facebook to post about all the great meals and how much Petaluma’s restaurants helped her family through the grieving process.

“All great places to eat, but I wanted to send you condolences,” posted Kelly Bass Seibel in the comments. “I worked with Gail at the Santa Rosa Chamber and she was such a bright light. Always full of laughter. I’ll forever think of her with a huge smile on her face. I am so sorry for your loss.”

Kelly and Jennifer were unable to visit two of Gail’s favorites — Volpi’s and Sax’s Joint. However, Kelly received a nice message from Sax’s co-owner and chef, Tiffany Saxelby-Meyers. “We are so sorry for your loss. We (Sax’s Joint) loved your sister so much. She will be greatly missed.”

Sax’s Joint also helped with an online fundraiser Kelly started in honor of her sister. Kelly hopes to use some of the funds to put a bench on the waterfront in downtown Petaluma, to show the family’s appreciation for how much Petaluma meant to Gail.