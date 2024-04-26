Katie Wigglesworth

Going back to your old high school is a strange experience for most, but as illustrated in “The Program: Cults, Cons and Kidnapping,” for documentarian Katherine Kubler it’s a decidedly more complicated ordeal.

Over a decade after leaving The Academy at Ivy Ridge, Kubler and a handful of former classmates make an unorthodox return to the school responsible for systematically abusing them and hundreds like them. As the group walk through the vacant husk of the private school, located in upstate New York, they come across boxes upon boxes of documents pertaining to the school’s operations.

Further inspection reveals a literal paper-trail detailing numerous instances of child abuse, including their own.

There’s a raw, disarming candor to how Kubler and her crew approach the derelict halls of their childhood captivity, each step taken and memory shared an active effort to recontextualize and process the reality of their abusive adolescence.

At one point, Kubler finds a copy of Alexandre Dumas’ “The Count of Monte Cristo,” with her name on the library card inside the front cover. She shows the tattered book to the camera, a triumphant glow on her face, her demeanor almost giddy at recovering this pivotal relic from her traumatic incarceration at Ivy Ridge. She recalls identifying with Dumas’ falsely imprisoned protagonist Dantes, and plotting all the way back then that when she escaped, she would make a documentary to expose what “The program” was really like.

This is that documentary, and it’s a powerful three-part piece that takes a much needed scouring brush to the exploitative and lucrative “troubled teen rehabilitation” industry. Kubler’s presence at the helm is instrumental to the strength of the project. Her tactful direction always centers the lived experiences of the former students without sensationalizing them or their stories.

Impactful, informative, and genuinely moving, “The Program” is a poetic act of retribution that demands to be witnessed, a stunning piece, and a necessary watch.