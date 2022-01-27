Prolific Petaluma artist creates 31 paintings in 31 days

What : Showcase and fundraiser, in which all 31 of Wendy Brayton’s 2022 January paintings will be displayed, and one will be raffled off to support NAMI (National

January in Petaluma means cold days, colder nights and painter Wendy Brayton outside somewhere at her easel, vividly capturing whatever splash of scenery or street-corner cityscape happens to have caught her eye that day.

Between Jan. 1 — when she started out by painting a scene near the corner of Fourth and B Streets — and wherever she ends up Monday, Jan. 31, Brayton is on a journey to create one plein air painting each day of the month.

That’s 31 paintings in 31 days.

Wendy Brayton, working in front of Chase Bank at the corner of Western and Kentucky on day nine of her month-long annual project. (COURTESY OF CHUCK PYLE)

“This is actually my sixth year doing this,” Brayton said last Sunday, about an hour into painting a cluster of buildings at the corner of Kentucky and Washington Streets. “Today is Day 23.”

Brayton playfully describes herself as “That wacky lady people always see out painting in the wind and the rain and the cold,” a description that was true of her early experiences this year, but not so much last Sunday, when it was sunny and almost warm. People do stop and ask her questions, which she seems to genuinely enjoy answering.

“When I’m just starting a new piece, and I’m still sketching, figuring out my composition, before I’ve actually started the painting part, people will walk by and maybe say ‘Wow!’ or something,” she said. “But once I get the color on the canvas, then people become pretty talkative, asking me all kinds of questions. If it turns into an actual conversation, that’s when I mention that I’m doing this every day for a whole month, and I might even mention the fundraising aspect and give them a flyer, if I remembered to take some out of my car.”

That’s an important part of why Brayton make the effort every year. As in the past, her 31 canvases will eventually be framed, and then in March — “Once I’ve recovered,” she said with a laugh — she’ll hold a casual exhibition at a spacious Petaluma car barn owned by her father. There she will raffle off one of the paintings, donating the proceeds to NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness).

“They are such a great organization, giving support to families of people with mental illness,“ she said. “So I pick my best painting from the series each year, and that’s the one I raffle off. ”It’s a fun event. We have live music and other donated raffle baskets and things.“

Day 12 of Brayton’s 31 day painting marathon. (COURTESY OF WENDY BRAYTON)

Brayton estimated that she raises between $3,000-$4,000 for NAMI each year at the event.

But first, of course, there are a few more days of painting to get through before completing this year’s artistic marathon.

“I do look forward to it,” Brayton said. “It puts a bit of pressure on me, that’s for sure, to do one painting a day, but the good news is that I end up doing things I’d never normally do, like painting at night, or doing a lot of sunset paintings.”

Brayton teaches painting three days a week at her studio, and keeps a fairly busy schedule, so when the January project comes along, she sometimes finds herself running out of time, unable to start her painting until late in the day.

“Fortunately, I live in the country in a place where there are a lot of cows and other animals,” she said. “So if you see a painting of mine with a lot of green and a few sheep and maybe a sunset, you can probably guess that I ran out of time that day.”

This partially explains why pedestrian passersby on Jan. 19 might have seen Brayton painting by flashlight in front of Lala’s Ice Cream on Petaluma Boulevard.

“The women who work in Lala’s were excited about my painting,” Brayton said. “They had me come in and take a picture holding it, and later on one of my students told me that Lala’s had posted it on Instagram. I’m just glad I didn’t have paint on my face.”

Each day, upon completing a new painting, Brayton takes her own picture of it, with the landscape she was capturing in the background, and posts it on her Facebook page, which serves as a daily record of where she’s been and what she’s painted.

Her subjects vary widely from day to day.

Day 3 of Brayton’s month-long challenge. (COURTESY OF WENDY BRAYTON)

For instance, on Day 2, she painted the Turning Basin from what appears to be the riverside area behind Union Station, and then on Day 3, she painted a Volkswagen Bug in a Petaluma parking lot, adding the note, “Finally had to stop when the paints would no longer mix. Still defrosting in the car while posting this. Thank god for heated seats.” Day 10 had her surrounded by kids on their way from school as she painted Ray’s Delicatessen on Western and Fair streets, and Day 22 had her back on the river painting some of the boats floating in the sunshine at high tide. On Day 24, she painted airplanes at the Petaluma Airport.

Much like an athlete preparing for a cross-country race, Brayton prepares for her yearly marathon in a number of ways, most of them more practical than mental.

"Ordering all the canvases, that’s the main way I get in shape for January,“ she said with a smile almost as bright as the sun reflecting off the windows of the hotel she just added a dab of paint to. ”I buy a huge range of sizes and dimensions because I never know, on any given day, what makes the most sense, because I almost never know where I’m going to paint that day until I get there.“