‘Promised Land’ Petaluma’s No. 1 book again

The top selling titles at Copperfield’s Books, in Petaluma, for the week of Dec. 21 - Dec. 27, 2020

As we look at a week’s worth of Top 10 bestselling books for the last time in 2020, a few (mostly minor) shifts in position tell a story of Petalumans’ book-buying consistency over the last several days of Christmas shopping season. In its sixth week on Petaluma’s Bestselling Fiction & Nonfiction Books list, Barack Obama’s “A Promised Land” remains in clear possession of the No. 1 spot. Last week’s No. 2, meanwhile – Charlie Macksey’s charmingly inspirational fable “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” – scuttles down to the No. 6 spot, making room at No. 2 for “Tidelog Northern California 2021,” which was last week’s No. 3. That position is now occupied by Douglas Stuart’s critically-acclaimed novel “Shuggie Bain,” which technically hasn’t been on the local list for over a month.

Welcome back, “Shuggie Bain.”

Holding its position in the No. 4 spot is the unstoppably popular “Petaluma in Vintage Postcards,” by Alice van Omeran and KC Greaney, as Ernest Cline’s much-anticipated science-fiction sequel “Ready Player Two” takes the No. 5 slot.

And so it goes. With Christmas now over, there will probably be a pause as book-buyers shift from making literary purchases with others in mind and prepare for the next few months of semi-to-full-on-lockdown by stocking up on a few stay-at-home book titles they’ve been waiting to get for themselves. This is the time when there is usually a slight hold-our-breaths moment, as we catch up on previously release titles while waiting for the first books of the New Year to be released.

Already getting attention a full month before their January release is the exuberantly titled “A Swim in a Pond in the Rain: In Which Four Russians Give a Master Class on Writing, Reading, and Life,” a book of humorous, delightful and charismatically instructive essays by George Saunders, the author of “Lincoln in the Bardo.” Hot on its heels will be Michael Farris Smith’s “Great Gatsby” spin-off “Nick,” Joan Didion’s expansive collection of book of non-fiction writings “What I Mean,” and Natalie Haynes’ “A Thousand Ships,” in which Calliope, the Greek goddess of poetry, narrates the story of the Trojan War with a lyrical focus on the frequently-sidelined women of the epic story.

Until then, here’s the full top 10 of Petaluma’s Fiction & Nonfiction and Kids & Young Adults bestsellers lists.

FICTION & NON-FICTION

1. ‘A Promised Land,’ by Barack Obama

2. ‘Tidelog Northern California 2021,’ by Pacific Publishers

3. ‘Shuggie Bain,’ by Douglas Stuart

4. ‘Petaluma in Vintage Postcards,’ Alice van Omeran and KC Greaney

5. ‘Ready Player Two,’ by Ernest Cline

6. ‘The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse,’ by Charlie Macksey

7. ‘The Overstory,’ by Richard Powers

8. ‘The Vanishing Half,’ by Brit Bennett

9. ‘The Untamed,’ by Glennon Doyle

10. ‘Circe,’ by Madeline Miller

KIDS & YOUNG ADULTS

1. ‘Cat Kid Comic Club,’ by Dav Pilkey

2. ‘Margaret’s Unicorn,’ by Briony May Smith

3. ‘Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Deep End,’ by Jeff Kinney

4. ‘Oh, the Places You'll Go!’ by Dr. Seuss

5. ‘How the Grinch Stole Christmas!’ by Dr. Seuss

6. ‘Mac B Kid Spy: Mac Undercover,’ by Mac Barnett

7. ‘Bad Guys in The One?!’ by Aaron Blabey

8. ‘City Spies,’ by James Ponti

9. ‘Absolutely Truly,’ by Heather Frederick

10. ‘Stepping Stones,’ by Lucy Knisley

(Data compiled by Amber-Rose Reed, Manager of Copperfield’s Books)