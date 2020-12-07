“Promised Land” still No. 1, “Shuggie Bain’ takes No. 5

The top selling titles at Copperfield’s Books, in Petaluma, for the week of Nov. 30 - Dec. 6, 2020

In its third week on Petaluma’s bestselling Fiction & Nonfiction books list, Barack Obama’s “A Promised Land” remains the uncontested winner of the No. 1 spot. But last week’s No. 2 bestseller “Pearls Goes Hollywood,” by Sonoma County cartoonist Stephan Pastis (creator of the comic strip “Pearls Before Swine”) is gone.

What, did the local bookstore run out of copies?

Don’t be surprised if the cheeky comic collections makes a swift return to the list. The vanishing act of “Pearls” does open the No. 2 spot for Alice van Ommeren and KC Greaney’s “Petaluma in Vintage Postcards” (last week’s No. 4, now No. 3), swapping positions with Ernest Cline’s science-fiction sequel “Ready Player Two” (last week’s No. 3, now No. 4).

Meanwhile, easing up from the No. 8 spot into the No. 5 position is Scottish author Douglas Stuart’s Booker Prize winning novel “Shuggie Bain,” a book that represents the literary debut of Douglas, who until now was known as a fashion designer. He may end up keeping that job, but from now on, he’s definitely made his place as an award-winning novelist. Exhausting critic’s efforts to find synonyms for the word “masterpiece,” “Shuggie Bain” is the story of boy who grows up showing unconditional love for his alcoholic Glasgow mom, a women whose beauty and confidence in her own attractiveness is matched only by her self-destructive behavior. The book is told in a series of vignettes taking place over 11 years. In describing “Shuggie Bain,” Kirkus reviews said, “The emotional truth embodied here will crack you open.”

Sounds like the book should come with a box of Kleenex.And that we should get used to seeing it on local bestseller lists.

Here’s the full top 10 of Petaluma’s Fiction & Nonfiction and Kids & Young Adults titles.

FICTION & NON-FICTION

1.‘A Promised Land,’ by Barack Obama

2.‘Petaluma in Vintage Postcards,’ by Alice van Ommeren and KC Greaney

3.‘Ready Player Two,’ by Ernest Cline

4.‘Braiding Sweetgrass,’ by Brigid Kimmerer

5.‘Shuggie Bain,’ by Douglas Stuart

6.‘Ottolenghi Flavor,’ by Yotam Ottolenghi

7.‘Modern Comfort Food,’ by Ina Garten

8.‘The Truths We Hold: An American Journey,’ by Kamala Harris

9.‘The Splendid and the Vile,” by Eric Larsen

10.‘The Best of Me,’ by David Sedaris

KIDS & YOUNG ADULTS

1.‘Cat Kid Comic Club,’ by Dav Pilkey

2.‘Margaret’s Unicorn,’ by Briony May Smith

3.‘Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Deep End,’ by Jeff Kinney

4.‘Jack and Santa,’ by Mac Barnett

5.‘Girl Giant and the Monkey King,’ by Van Hoang

6.‘Polar Express (30th Anniversary Edition),’ by Chris Van Allsburg

7.‘Exploring the Elements,’ by Isabel Thomas and Sara Gillingham

8.‘Pivot Book: Move It!’ by Roger Priddy

9.‘Diary of an Awesome Friendly Kid: Rowley Jefferson’s Awesome Friendly Adventure,’ by Jeff Kinney

10.‘How the Grinch Stole Christmas!’ by Dr. Seuss

(Data compiled by Amber-Rose Reed, Manager of Copperfield’s Books)