Pronzini adds DIY touches to Pumpkin Patch fun

It is difficult to accurately determine, when driving past the Pronzini Farms Pumpkin Patch on Adobe Road, exactly how big the annual autumn amusement destination is, or how much there is to do and see there. While motoring by at 50 miles per hour, the human eye can only take in so many details: tents, bounce houses, old tractors and trucks filled with pumpkins, a VW bug with spider legs, metal horses pulling metal stagecoaches, and of course, plenty of people wandering about gawking at all of it. Once you park and pay your admission fee, however, that’s when the enormity of the place ‒ which mainly grows Christmas trees the rest of the year ‒ becomes truly clear.

In addition to the obvious ‒ the opportunity to peruse and choose a pumpkin to take home and carve into jack-o-lanterns for Halloween ‒ Pronzini Farms invites visitors to play in, on and around a good number of rides, games and objects. Though you will find the obligatory bounce houses, many of the other offerings have an agreeably DIY quality to them, like the tube slide, a row of plastic tubes kids can slide through from the second story level of what looks like an old western saloon. Unlike the bounce houses, that’s something you just can’t buy in a store.

Similarly glowing with made-in-Petaluma pride and ingenuity are the dozens and dozens of selfie-ready sculptures positioned here and there throughout the property. A squadron of yellow “minions” ‒ the goofy sidekicks from the “Despicable Me” movies ‒ appear to have been welded from old propane tanks and bits of metal. On your way to take in the aforementioned VW beetle sculpture, which truly is something to behold, you will can climb onto an old school bus into Cinderella’s pumpkin coach.

To see the full scope of the place, though, one needs to ride the “train,” a tractor-pulled conveyance that takes passengers on a trip around the grounds and through the Western Village. On select nights, the place is transformed into a haunted farm, with scares around every corner.

One is advised to plan ahead, give yourself time, and bring your bank card, because there are levels of cost built into the design of the Pronzini Pumpkin Patch experience.

For the price of admission (see fact box), visitors can wander about taking in all of these sights, as well as play in the small bounce houses and the corn pit, take on the hay bale maze, climb the hay tower, view farm animals, access the picnic area, enjoy live music on the weekends (from noon to 4 p.m.), and compete with each other playing corn hole and steer toss.

A number of other attractions require paid admission in the form of punches on a Pronzini Pumpkin Patch punch card, which visitors can buy at the front counter. One 25-punch card costs $31.25, two are $56.25 and four are $106.25. Twelve punches will get you entrance to the Haunted Trail, while eight punches gets you aboard the train to the Western Village. Other punch-paid attractions include the John Deere tractor ride (three punches), the Mega Slide (one punche), the Tube Slide (one punch), the bumblebee bounce/slide (one punch) and the Goliath slide (one punch).

Food is available on weekends at the Cowgirl Cafe, serving barbecue dishes on the deck overlooking a pleasant pond, the tree farm sloping up the hill in the distance. Sunblock is advised as this is a mostly shade free property, though there are tented areas, including a picnic spot, where one can step in out of the sun.