Pulitzer authors’ new works popular in Petaluma

The top selling titles at Copperfield’s Books, in Petaluma, for the week of Oct. 24-Oct. 30, 2022

Some of literature’s most celebrated novelists have new books out, and Petaluma readers are clearly ready.

This week’s local top 10 list includes, in the No. 1 spot, Pulitzer-winner Cormac McCarthy’s very strange (and weirdly wonderful) novel “The Passenger,” about a dead body – one of ten passengers on an airplane that crashed and sank in the ocean, and the mathematical genius (and part-time diver) suspected of stealing it. From the author of such bestsellers as “The Road” and Blood Meridian,” this one is as dark and full of ideas as it is delightful off-the-wall, mysterious, and full of unexpected humor.

In the No. 5 position is Pulitzer-nominated author Barbara Kingsolver’s new novel, “Demon Copperhead,” inspired by Charles Dickens’ Victorian epic “David Copperfield,” only set in the present day rural American south. And at No. 10 is the new novel “Crossroads,” by Pulitzer-winner Jonathan Franzen (“The Corrections”), who examines yet another fascinating family, this one in Chicago in the ‘70s at the end of the Vietnam War.

Here are the Top 10 Books on Copperfield’s Fiction and Nonfiction list, along with the full Kids and Young Adults list.

FICTION & NON-FICTION

1. ‘The Passenger,’ by Cormac McCarthy – A strange new novel from Cormac McCarthy (“Blood Meridian,” “The Road,” “No Country for Old Men”), about a mathematical genius and deep-sea diver on the run after become a suspect in the disappearance of drowned airline passenger’s body.

2. ‘The Untethered Soul: The Journey Beyond Yourself,’ by Michael Singer – This 2008 bestselling self-helper offers straightforwardly simple suggestions about how to free yourself from self-imposed limitations.

3. ‘It Starts with Us,’ by Colleen Hoover – A sequel to the 2016 novel “It Ends With Us,” the continuing story follows Lily Bloom as she takes a chance on new love.

4. ‘Go To Dinners: A Barefoot Contessa Coobook,’ by Ina Garten – The celebrated chef’s latest collection of recipes.

5. ‘Demon Copperhead,’ by Barbara Kingsolver – The Pulitzer-winning author returns with a novel inspired by Dickens’ “David Copperfield,” only set in the present day rural American south.

6. ‘Still Life,’ by Sarah Winman – Set in Florence and spread across the latter half of the 20th century, this novel explores ideas of love and beauty through the members of a loss-knit intentional family.

7. ‘The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma,’ by Bessel Vanderkolk – A look at how traumatic stress impacts us physically, and what to do about it.

8. ‘The Black Paradox,’ by Junji Ito – The destinies of four suicidal people are changed when they chance to meet on a website named Black Paradox.

9. ‘The Love Prescription,’ by John Gottman and Julie Schwartz Gottman – A guidebook to creating a better marriage, this one is subtitled “Seven Days to More Intimacy, Connection and Joy.”

10. ‘Crossroads,’ by Jonathan Franzen – An absorbing 2021 novel, now in paperback, about a Chicago family in the latter days of the Vietnam war.

KIDS & YOUNG ADULTS

1. ‘Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Diper Överlöde,’ by Jeff Kinney – In the 17th book in the popular series, Greg tages along with his brother’s rock band Löded Diper when it goes on tour.

2. ‘The Three Billy Goats Gruff,’ by Mac Barnett and Jon Klassen – The troll-battling goats are back in a lush new illustrated picture book with laughs and luscious, darkly detailed imagery.

3. ‘The Bad Guys in The Others,’ by Aaron Blabey – The not-so-bad animals return in a new adventure.

4. ‘Dad Jokes for Kids,’ by Jimmy Niro – What did the carrot say to the broccoli? Nothing, vegetables can’t talk. If you liked that joke, you’ll love this book.

5. ‘Meanwhile Back on Earth,’ by Oliver Jeffers – The author of “Here We Are” brings an exciting picture book about two kids and their dad who blast off into space for a one-of-a-kind lesson on human history back on Earth.

6. ‘Odder,’ by Katherine Applegate – An amazing book about one amazing otter.

7. ‘Mrs. Mustard’s Baby Faces,’ by Jane Wattenberg – Babies love baby faces, and this has plenty of them.

8. ‘If You Laugh I’m Starting This Book Over,’ by Chris Harris – Sure to inspire plenty of laughter, this delightful picture book asks those listening to it to stifle their giggles until the end, which they won’t.

9. ‘My Grandpa Is Grand!’ by Sabrina Moyle and Eunice Moyle – A board book about grandparents in the animal kingdom.

Data compiled by Amber-Rose Reed, Manager of Copperfield’s Book.