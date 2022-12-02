Skip Sommer

1918 was a very eventful year.

World War I was about to end, but 117,000 American boys weren’t coming home, women’s suffrage was a major debate – as both British and Canadian women “got the vote” and American women waited – U.S. Airmail, time-zones and daylight savings were all initiated, a full prohibition on alcohol was being considered, the Spanish Flu was raging, the Russian Romanoff family had just been assassinated, General Motors purchased Chevrolet Co., Kodak brought out the “Brownie” camera, and in Petaluma California, a town of just 6,000 then, our Chamber of Commerce hired a renowned promoter named Bert Kerrigan.

And Kerrigan was to change our community forever.

In July of that year, the nation was indeed near the end of World War I, but food was at a premium, both for the military and our home front. Our town was hurting financially and looking for new answers. The Chamber of Commerce believed we needed outside help to get over the crisis and Mr. Kerrigan had a record of success. After an extended survey and study of our plight, Kerrigan declared, “Poultry and eggs could be the magic hat that will not only bring new cash to our existing farms, but bring more farmers and new industry here, as well.” He suggested a national campaign to bring attention to the “lowly Hen.” At that time, there were an estimated 20,000 people in and adjacent to Petaluma, due in part to Lyman Byce’s invention of the chicken incubator here in 1879. All of those folks were more-or-less dependent upon poultry production.

There were five million hens in Petaluma then, laying 28 million eggs a year. But Kerrigan said that was just a beginning.

Future U.S. President Herbert Hoover was, in 1918, working in the Woodrow Wilson administration as the U.S. Food Administrator. Our Petaluma Courier noted he had initiated “a war-time policy of bringing about a greater demand for eggs, to protect an industry of vital importance to winning the war.” Bert Kerrigan contacted him and the Dept. of Agriculture, and got his National Egg idea into high gear.

Kerrigan’s plan was to make the globe know about Petaluma as “The Egg Basket Of the World.” He created an Egg Fiesta with a National Egg Day, a chicken parade, a chicken barbecue, hatchery tours, egg-laying contests, downtown window exhibits and an Egg Queen. He even enticed Hollywood to drop in to film the entire deal for the country’s screens. Kerrigan’s goal was to show the world that eggs were a body-building food, important to the war effort, and to create a greater demand for them, eventually making our town the “The largest poultry center in the world.”

He succeeded grandly, and Petaluma was to boom over the next 30+ years, until the nation moved to something called “corporate agriculture” after World War II.

Sonoma County was, in late 1918, very nervous about the aforementioned Spanish Flu and residents were warned to carefully avoid public places, keep their distances and to wear masks over nose and mouth (Sound familiar?). By then, we were an agriculturally strong community with hops, apples, wheat, dairy, potatoes and eggs. But our overall economy was hurting. Bread sold for .07 cents a loaf, milk at .09 cents a quart, and eggs were just .32 cents a dozen – now over $6 bucks.

When Herbert Hoover asked the Country to produce more eggs to win the war, the campaign buoyed by the slogan, “Eat more eggs, send the meat to our boys over there,” the response vastly increased Petaluma’s egg business, and also brought new industry of various types to our town. We were soon to become, as columnist Gaye LeBaron proclaimed Petaluma, “A Feathered Empire.”

In Petaluma that year – with something called the automobile recently on the scene – our Zartman Co. was still selling buggies and wagons at 814 Western Ave. and Tomasini Hardware was advertising, “The New Perfection Cook Stove with no smoke, no odor. Cook with Pearl Oil !” (whatever that was). But this quarter-page ad, placed that November by D.W. Batchelor Real Estate at 175 Main St., really got my attention.

“NOW! IS THE TIME TO BUY REAL ESTATE IN PETALUMA! Petaluma and its surrounding area is going to grow now. There will be a boom in the poultry industry. Now is the time to buy lots, houses, poultry and dairy ranches. Think this over.”

That idea was absolutely right-on. We grew like topsy, and we prospered greatly.

Merry Christmas, folks. Cluckity, cluck, cluck.

Skip Sommer's "Petaluma Past" runs the first Friday of the month in the Argus-Courier.