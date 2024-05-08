Sunday, May 12. The Schulz Museum offers free admission to all mothers from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. 2301 Hardies Ln., Santa Rosa. Admission $5-12. 707-579-4452, shulzmuseum.org. Distance from Petaluma: 16 miles, approximately 20-minute drive

Sunday, May 12, at 7:30 p.m. Joe Satriani and Steve Vai bring the Satch-Vai U.S. Tour to the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts. The careers of the long-time friends have been intertwined since Satriani served as Vai’s guitar teacher during their teenage years on Long Island. Tickets $79-99. More information at 707-546-3600, lutherburbankcenter.org. Distance from Petaluma: 16 miles, approximately 20-minute drive time.

Saturday, May 11, at 7:30 p.m. The Luther Burbank Center for the Arts presents Scottish comedian Daniel Sloss. His new show, Can’t, is the twelfth solo show by the international comedy superstar. Previous hits include Hubris and X, about sexual assault, which toured non-stop for 300 performances over 17 months around the globe. The X film is streaming on HBO. His book Everyone You Hate is Going to Die was published in 2021, and his Netflix specials Dark and Jigsaw are both streaming in 190 countries and in 26 languages. Tickets $39.50-59.50. More information at 707-546-3600, lutherburbankcenter.org. Distance from Petaluma: 16 miles, approximately 20-minute drive time.

Saturday, May 11, at 9 p.m. Soulful Americana singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Eric Lindell performs at the Forestville Club, 6250 Front St., Forestville. Tickets $40. Information at 707-887-2594, eventseeker.com. Distance from Petaluma: 28 miles, approximately 45-minute drive time.

Friday, May 10, at 7:30 p.m. Comedy by award-winning playwright Sarah Ruhl at the Raven Theater, 115 North St., Healdsburg. Tickets $10-25. Through May 26. Information at 707-433-6335, raventheater.org. Distance from Petaluma: 32 miles, approximately 40-minute drive time.

Friday, May 10, at 7:30 p.m. For adults and children, Spreckels Theatre Company brings to the big stage a spectacular musical version of Kenneth Grahame’s classic tale of river creatures. Through May 19. 5409 Snyder Lane, Rohnert Park. New reduced tickets, $10 children, $20 adults. Information at 707-588-3400, spreckelsonline.com. Distance from Petaluma: 9 miles, approximately 15-minute drive time.

Local queer heroes celebrated

Highlighting the journeys of the most prominent local LGBTQIA leaders, a special daytime event, titled “Leadership & Identity: LGBTQIA+ Trailblazers in Sonoma County,” will take place at the Petaluma Fairgrounds on Friday, May 10 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Featuring trailblazers who’ve carved important roles in the public and private sectors as advocates and change agents, the event will include the following speakers: Dr. Angélica Garcia (Superintendent and President of Santa Rosa Junior College), Dr. Amie Carter (Superintendent of Schools, Sonoma County Office of Education), Christopher Mahurin (Lieutenant, Santa Rosa Police Department), Grace Villafuerte (Vice-President, Sonoma County Pride), Kinna Patel Crocker (Judge, Sonoma County Superior Court) and Judge Rowan Gomez (Founder, Rohnert Park Pride). 175 Fairgrounds Drive, Herzog Hall. Tickets $25.

Transhumance Festival

The sheep are back in town. The annual Transhumance Festival, a very special celebration dedicated to reconnecting people and the land, returns to Petaluma on Saturday, May 11 at Steamer Landing Park. “The festival reintroduces the age-old practice of transhumance -- the tradition of moving livestock from one grazing ground to another in a seasonal cycle,” states a media release describing the event. Beginning with a sheepish procession through the downtown area, this free public festival will include demonstrations of land stewardship practices, soil and watershed health, waste stream management, and interactive activities for all ages. A local artisan marketplace will also be part of the festivities, with locally sourced food, scything, weaving, and sheep shearing demonstrations and live music from the appropriately “grazer friendly” dance band Van Goat.

Under One Roof

More than 50 of the finest artists, craftspeople, and purveyors of hand-made treasures will be gathering under one roof on Saturday, May 11, for a marketplace event appropriately titled Under One Roof. Taking place inside the sprawling WTRSHD complex (pronounce that Watershed, 429 First St.) in the Warehouse District, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., this annual event is a feast for the eyes, ears and other senses.

Carnegie Library exhibit

Thursday through Sunday, 10-4 p.m. The Petaluma Historical Library and Museum presents an exhibit commemorating the 120th anniversary of the setting of the cornerstone of its historic building, originally Petaluma’s Carnegie Library. 20 Fourth St. Through June 16. petalumamuseum.com.

Record Release Party: Sebastian Saint James

Friday, May 10, 7:30 p.m. The Sebastian Saint James Band plays the Big Easy, and he’s bringing his new album with him. Sebastian is an American rock-folk/blues-influenced singer-songwriter and producer from Northern California. He co-created and fronts the band Highway Poets. Having written and released three collaborative albums since 2009, his first solo album release is exciting local news. 128 American Alley. Tickets $10. Info at bigeasypetaluma.com.

Flamenco! Live!

Saturday, May 11, at 6 p.m. Flamenco singer-dancer La Febe presents her monthly flamenco show at the Big Easy, featuring four guest artists—a guitarist, a singer and two dancers—from the Bay Area in an unrehearsed, extemporaneous explosion of gypsy passion. 128 American Alley. Tickets $20. Info at bigeasypetaluma.com.

Inclusion Festival

Saturday, May 11, at 11 a.m.–6 p.m. Sensory-friendly music and arts celebration honoring people with disabilities. Live music, dancers, arts activities, displays and more at the Petaluma Community Center, 320 N. McDowell Blvd. Tickets $10-35. More information at facebook.com/FestivalInclusion.

‘The Wizard of Oz’

Sunday, May 12, at 12:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.; and Wednesday, May 15, at 12:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. Flashback Cinema presents “The Wizard of Oz,” from 1939. Follow the yellow brick road with Dorothy and her friends in this beloved Technicolor musical tailor-made for the big screen. With Judy Garland in her star-making role (“Toto, I’ve a feeling we’re not in Kansas anymore”) and Margaret Hamilton as the Wicked Witch of the West. (“I’ll get you, my pretty…and your little dog too!”) Presented with a deleted extended dance sequence featuring Ray Bolger as Scarecrow. Boulevard 14 Cinema. $9.50-$12. Cinemawest.com. FlashbackCinemas.com.

Slow Stroll Tuesdays

Tuesdays at 9 a.m. Older adults are invited to join a free weekly walk on Tuesday mornings to enjoy the 1.4-mile round-trip loop at the Petaluma River Park. Four-legged friends on leash are welcome. Wear a hat, comfortable shoes, and bring water. Meet in the Steamer Landing parking lot at 300 Copeland Street and D Street..

Rayland Baxter

Wednesday, May 15, at 8:30 p.m. Rayland Baxter comes to the Mystic Theatre. The alternative country singer/songwriter from Nashville released his debut LP, “Feathers & Fishooks,” in 2012. With a distinctively youthful style, Baxter's moody and laconic voice evokes nostalgic imagery of times when the world was less interconnected and a much simpler place. 21+ event. 21 Petaluma Bl. Tickets $42-52. 707-765-2121, eventseeker.com. More information at mystictheatre.com.

Petaluma Chorale Spring Concert Series

“What a Wonderful World,” that’s the title of the spring concert series being presented on Friday and Saturday, May 17 and 18, by The Petaluma Chorale. A 50+ mixed vocal ensemble dedicated to the art of choral singing, the chorale welcomes the community of Petaluma and beyond to come bask in beautiful music. Friday, May 17, 7-9 p.m., Saturday, May 18, 3-5 p.m. $20 for adults, $15 for seniors, free for 65+/Students/children. Tickets at thepetalumachorale.com/tickets. The concert takes place at Cram Hall, on the campus of St. John's Episcopal Church, 530 C St.

Petaluma River Run

Saturday, May 18, 8:30-11:30 p.m. A new free event for everyone from runners and strollers, to kids and dogs. At any speed, you will enjoy this 2.5 mile course along the river at Petaluma's Steamer's Landing Park. The inaugural Petaluma River Run is a celebration of our community and the stunning Petaluma River. Here’s what organizers of the event say: “Whether you run, walk or skip, come dressed in your wildest river-themed costume and help support local nonprofits ‒ Friends of the Petaluma River and The Petaluma River Park Foundation.” Bring a water bottle because this is a zero-waste event. Register at PetalumaRiverRun.com.