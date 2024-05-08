Local queer heroes celebrated
Highlighting the journeys of the most prominent local LGBTQIA leaders, a special daytime event, titled “Leadership & Identity: LGBTQIA+ Trailblazers in Sonoma County,” will take place at the Petaluma Fairgrounds on Friday, May 10 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Featuring trailblazers who’ve carved important roles in the public and private sectors as advocates and change agents, the event will include the following speakers: Dr. Angélica Garcia (Superintendent and President of Santa Rosa Junior College), Dr. Amie Carter (Superintendent of Schools, Sonoma County Office of Education), Christopher Mahurin (Lieutenant, Santa Rosa Police Department), Grace Villafuerte (Vice-President, Sonoma County Pride), Kinna Patel Crocker (Judge, Sonoma County Superior Court) and Judge Rowan Gomez (Founder, Rohnert Park Pride). 175 Fairgrounds Drive, Herzog Hall. Tickets $25.
Transhumance Festival
The sheep are back in town. The annual Transhumance Festival, a very special celebration dedicated to reconnecting people and the land, returns to Petaluma on Saturday, May 11 at Steamer Landing Park. “The festival reintroduces the age-old practice of transhumance -- the tradition of moving livestock from one grazing ground to another in a seasonal cycle,” states a media release describing the event. Beginning with a sheepish procession through the downtown area, this free public festival will include demonstrations of land stewardship practices, soil and watershed health, waste stream management, and interactive activities for all ages. A local artisan marketplace will also be part of the festivities, with locally sourced food, scything, weaving, and sheep shearing demonstrations and live music from the appropriately “grazer friendly” dance band Van Goat.
Under One Roof
More than 50 of the finest artists, craftspeople, and purveyors of hand-made treasures will be gathering under one roof on Saturday, May 11, for a marketplace event appropriately titled Under One Roof. Taking place inside the sprawling WTRSHD complex (pronounce that Watershed, 429 First St.) in the Warehouse District, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., this annual event is a feast for the eyes, ears and other senses.
Carnegie Library exhibit
Thursday through Sunday, 10-4 p.m. The Petaluma Historical Library and Museum presents an exhibit commemorating the 120th anniversary of the setting of the cornerstone of its historic building, originally Petaluma’s Carnegie Library. 20 Fourth St. Through June 16. petalumamuseum.com.
Record Release Party: Sebastian Saint James
Friday, May 10, 7:30 p.m. The Sebastian Saint James Band plays the Big Easy, and he’s bringing his new album with him. Sebastian is an American rock-folk/blues-influenced singer-songwriter and producer from Northern California. He co-created and fronts the band Highway Poets. Having written and released three collaborative albums since 2009, his first solo album release is exciting local news. 128 American Alley. Tickets $10. Info at bigeasypetaluma.com.
Flamenco! Live!
Saturday, May 11, at 6 p.m. Flamenco singer-dancer La Febe presents her monthly flamenco show at the Big Easy, featuring four guest artists—a guitarist, a singer and two dancers—from the Bay Area in an unrehearsed, extemporaneous explosion of gypsy passion. 128 American Alley. Tickets $20. Info at bigeasypetaluma.com.
Inclusion Festival
Saturday, May 11, at 11 a.m.–6 p.m. Sensory-friendly music and arts celebration honoring people with disabilities. Live music, dancers, arts activities, displays and more at the Petaluma Community Center, 320 N. McDowell Blvd. Tickets $10-35. More information at facebook.com/FestivalInclusion.
‘The Wizard of Oz’
Sunday, May 12, at 12:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.; and Wednesday, May 15, at 12:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. Flashback Cinema presents “The Wizard of Oz,” from 1939. Follow the yellow brick road with Dorothy and her friends in this beloved Technicolor musical tailor-made for the big screen. With Judy Garland in her star-making role (“Toto, I’ve a feeling we’re not in Kansas anymore”) and Margaret Hamilton as the Wicked Witch of the West. (“I’ll get you, my pretty…and your little dog too!”) Presented with a deleted extended dance sequence featuring Ray Bolger as Scarecrow. Boulevard 14 Cinema. $9.50-$12. Cinemawest.com. FlashbackCinemas.com.
Slow Stroll Tuesdays
Tuesdays at 9 a.m. Older adults are invited to join a free weekly walk on Tuesday mornings to enjoy the 1.4-mile round-trip loop at the Petaluma River Park. Four-legged friends on leash are welcome. Wear a hat, comfortable shoes, and bring water. Meet in the Steamer Landing parking lot at 300 Copeland Street and D Street..
Rayland Baxter
Wednesday, May 15, at 8:30 p.m. Rayland Baxter comes to the Mystic Theatre. The alternative country singer/songwriter from Nashville released his debut LP, “Feathers & Fishooks,” in 2012. With a distinctively youthful style, Baxter's moody and laconic voice evokes nostalgic imagery of times when the world was less interconnected and a much simpler place. 21+ event. 21 Petaluma Bl. Tickets $42-52. 707-765-2121, eventseeker.com. More information at mystictheatre.com.
Petaluma Chorale Spring Concert Series
“What a Wonderful World,” that’s the title of the spring concert series being presented on Friday and Saturday, May 17 and 18, by The Petaluma Chorale. A 50+ mixed vocal ensemble dedicated to the art of choral singing, the chorale welcomes the community of Petaluma and beyond to come bask in beautiful music. Friday, May 17, 7-9 p.m., Saturday, May 18, 3-5 p.m. $20 for adults, $15 for seniors, free for 65+/Students/children. Tickets at thepetalumachorale.com/tickets. The concert takes place at Cram Hall, on the campus of St. John's Episcopal Church, 530 C St.
Petaluma River Run
Saturday, May 18, 8:30-11:30 p.m. A new free event for everyone from runners and strollers, to kids and dogs. At any speed, you will enjoy this 2.5 mile course along the river at Petaluma's Steamer's Landing Park. The inaugural Petaluma River Run is a celebration of our community and the stunning Petaluma River. Here’s what organizers of the event say: “Whether you run, walk or skip, come dressed in your wildest river-themed costume and help support local nonprofits ‒ Friends of the Petaluma River and The Petaluma River Park Foundation.” Bring a water bottle because this is a zero-waste event. Register at PetalumaRiverRun.com.
UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy: