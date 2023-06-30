Quick & Simple Petaluma/Penngrove Fourth of July Guide

Penngrove Pancake Breakfast

Saturday, July 1, from 7-11 a.m.

At the Rancho Adobe Firefighter’s Association’s annual pancake breakfast, a team of volunteers serve up piles of pancakes, scrambled eggs, ham, fruit and toast. Breakfast is free, but tip jar donations are welcome. All proceeds benefit the Rancho Adobe Firefighter's Association. It all takes place at Rancho Adobe Fire Station, 11000 Main Street in Penngrove.

Pie Baking Contest

Saturday, July 1, 2 p.m.

Petaluma’s I Leoni is hosting its first-ever pie-making competition, and with a star-studded cast of judges will be presenting the contestants (this thing filled up early) along with demonstrations of how to make a grade-A piecrust, and samples of ice cream, because what goes better with pie? I Leoni is at 120 Kentucky St.

Penngrove Parade

Sunday, July 2, at 11 a.m.

It’s time once again for “the biggest little parade in Northern California.” On Sunday morning, the 47th annual Penngrove Parade rolls out along Main Street in downtown Penngrove, followed from noon to 4 p.m. by an enormous barbecue lunch in Penngrove Park, with music by Train Wreck Junction. The parade is a delightful procession of tractors, horses, floats, antique military jeeps, bands and bicycle teams. The deep pit barbecue lunch offers a full plate for $20 and a half-plate for $10. This is a cash only event, with ATM on site.

Petaluma Bell Ringing

Tuesday, July 4, 10:15 a.m.

Join city leaders and members of the community for a Petaluma July 4th tradition, as the annual ringing of the historic Korbel Bell takes place on the steps of the Petaluma Historical Library and Museum. There will be music, local history, refreshments and more.

Stars & Stripes, Dogs & Bikes

Tuesday, July 4, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

This free family-friendly kick-off to the 4th of July holiday will feature the Petaluma East-Side Farmers’ Market, a free bike valet (provided by Bike Petaluma), a bike parade at 12 p.m., a bike decorating station, a craft station, kids activities, a dog costume contest and more. It all happens in Lucchesi Park, near the Farmers Market. Parking will be limited, so community members are urged to ride their bicycles.

Petaluma Fireworks Show

Tuesday, July 4, around 9:30 p.m.

Look to the skies the evening of July 4 to enjoy a high-elevation fireworks display over Petaluma. The new high-elevation format of the show will allow for easy viewing from parks and neighborhoods all over town. Fireworks will be launched from the Petaluma Fairgrounds, which will be closed, since high-elevation shows like this require a larger staging area and “fall zone” to ensure safety.