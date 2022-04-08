“Quiet American heroes’: Petaluma artist honors pandemic front line in pencil and ink

Two years ago, as the residents of Petaluma were adjusting to their third week under Sonoma County’s mandatory shelter-at-home order — with most businesses ordered closed and only essential workers permitted to report to their jobs — local illustrator and teacher Chuck Pyle stepped outside, armed with pencils and paper, and began the task of documenting those people and places he was about to experience.

As part of an alliance of illustrators from around the country, Pyle accepted the challenge of interviewing and drawing pictures of those workers who were allowed to remain on the job, most of them grocery store employees, medical professionals, food delivery people, safety workers and, of course, the journalists and photographers whose mission it is to tell the stories of people like them.

“The project was started by a bunch of courtroom artists and combat artists from around the country,” explained Pyle, a lifetime professional illustrator who retired in 2021 from teaching at San Francisco’s Academy of Art University, where his decades of work earned him a Distinguished Educator Award from the Society of Illustrators in 2015. The working title for the project was “Emergent Warriors.”

“The consideration was that all these people who could not stop working during the beginning of the pandemic, they were actually fighting a war on our behalf and deserved some recognition and coverage for it,” he said.

The plan was to eventually combine works from across the country, and travel the country museum-by-museum.

“So they asked me to join with them on this project and I was very honored,” Pyle said. His own work as a teacher had already radically pivoted to teaching illustration over Zoom from his home. In the spare time his commute-free days now contained, he launched himself into the documentation project — unaware that in a matter of months, “Emergent Warriors,” as initially envisioned, would hit a major snag.

His first drawing was of a dog named Rheya, a resident “shop dog” at downtown’s Heebe Jeebe General Store. The drawing bore a headline: “Rheya, at Heebe Jeebe, waits for customers who will not come ...”

“That drawing was the inception point, for me,” Pyle explained. “Walking the streets downtown, everything was uncharacteristically silent. Nobody was out. Almost no businesses were open. People were hunkered down in their homes. So downtown, there was just no one there who didn’t have a good reason to be out.“

In the first days and weeks of the pandemic, amid rapidly evolving protocols and new information coming out seemingly daily, very few people were even wearing masks, Pyle recalled.

“They were just doing their job in fear, not knowing fully what was happening,” he said.

The main folks he encountered were workers on their way to or from their jobs, people walking or driving by to pick up food at one of the restaurants serving on a to-go only basis, or the occasional pedestrian out for an allowable bit of exercise.

“To walk the streets of such a vibrant town and not see or hear anyone or anything happening, it was so eerie,” Pyle remembered. “So I started with that dog in the window, looking out at me, waiting for someone to come in. Rheya was a really popular fixture downtown. It was so poignant and sad, and frankly terrifying.”

The work moved forward from there.

Pyle describes the experience as, “One person wandering down the street to the parts of town where he shops and does business, seeing who’s open and then going in, asking if he can play artist-reporter.”

By the time he started sketching the volunteers of the Petaluma People Services Center — a dedicated contingent of people preparing, packing and delivering food to sheltering folks all over town — the people Pyle was encountering were almost all fully masked up.

“In the drawings, you see this interesting transition, from zero protection to almost everybody being protected,” he said. “It was a living record of what was going on in our town at that time.”

In addition to making quick sketches and taking some reference pictures of his subjects, Pyle said he would “pepper them with questions,” asking each worker about what they were going through, what kind of work they were doing, and what their concerns were. All of this was done as quickly as possible, so as not to interrupt the subjects’ work, and to ensure the safety of all involved. Pyle’s notes were collected into binders, with the intention of including a quote or a caption on each completed drawing, expressing what that “little moment of time” was like for each subject.