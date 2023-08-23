Here’s a new one for our sleepy little town: Quiote, Petaluma’s newest Mexican restaurant, is offering a “turnocturno” take-out menu from 11:30 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

Had they not called it turnocturno – which is Spanish for “night shift” – I might have assumed that was meant to say 11:30 a.m. But when owner/chef Julio Ortiz Medina responded to my message at 3 a.m. on Sunday morning that he was just finishing up his day, I think it pretty much confirmed the new Friday and Saturday late-night hours.

Although Turnocturno is only available for take-out, based on the constant social media inquiries about Petaluma restaurant food availability after 9 p.m., plus taking into consideration how great Quiote’s food is, this seems like a pretty good idea to me.

For those who may have missed it, Quiote (www.quiotemx.com) opened recently at 121 Kentucky St., nearly across the street from the Hideaway bar, and has been hitting it out of the park ever since. The downtown location is further support for the turnocturno being a good idea, since so many people getting out of the bars on a Friday or Saturday night end up buying a slice of pizza – which is fine, but this lets them mix it up a bit.

The turnocturno menu may change regularly, given that the one I saw had “tonight’s menu” printed at the top, but all their food is great, even if limited to just a few tacos and gringas (a type of taco made with flour, instead of corn tortillas, and filled with cheese, al pastor, and usually pineapple). We have dined through the entire menu and everything has been fantastic, especially Julio’s hometown style tacos, which use whole instead of refried beans, and Rancho Gordo beans at that. Watch for a feature article about Julio, his family, and his food to be published soon in these pages.

Email houston@avantlard.com with questions or comments.