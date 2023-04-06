Quiote, Petaluma latest addition to the Latin restaurant scene, snuck in their opening under the radar this past weekend in the old Café Zazzle location at 121 Kentucky St. As reported here back in January, the rumors were that Quiote is being run by the same family that gained popularity with their pop-ups at Ernie’s Tin Bar.

Although more and more of our Mexican restaurants fall into the classification of “authentic” and offer house-made/hand-made dishes, it’s always interesting to see and taste new local offerings from south of the border. Preliminary reviews from those who happened to stumble upon Quiote’s opening have been quite positive, with one pointing out that they are using Rancho Gordo beans in many of their dishes. (We are huge fans of Rancho Gordo, finding that yes, the humble bean, when sourced and cooked well, can make all the difference in a dish.)

Quiote’s menu is concise, with six tacos, ranging from barbacoa to adobada, and even a vegetarian hongos (mushroom), a couple of tostadas and sopes, a torta, an enchilada and sides of Rancho Gordo frijoles and arroz verde (poblano-seasoned green rice). I can find no online presence for Quiote yet – but plenty of Petaluma Foodies faithfuls have been posting whatever information they have gleaned from their visits.

While on the topic of tasty Mexican food, we finally got a chance to try Tacos Don Pepe, who we reported a few weeks ago had started to do regular pop-ups in front of Jupiter Foods, at the corner of Petaluma Boulevard and Western Avenue. Since the initial announcement, Jupiter Foods has sent out an update in their weekly newsletter that Tacos Don Pepe has added to their schedule and is now serving from 5:30 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday nights, weather permitting.

That all said, we realized upon visiting them at Jupiter Foods this past Friday evening that we had, in fact, tried them before, last year at the Heartfelt Help Foundation fundraiser (which is returning with their Heartfelt Block Party on Sunday, April 30), and we loved everything we tried. The tacos at Tacos Don Pepe are really something special, from the well-seasoned meats (and veggies) to the special sauces, to the Alma Semilleria masa tortillas, which are pressed and cooked custom and in perfect timing to meet up with your freshly cooked taco fillings.

To be honest, we have yet to meet a Mexican restaurant we don’t love – but these tacos are truly something special. They also offer veggie and vegan options, depending on the event and what ingredients they have on hand. And with several picnic tables set up along the side of Jupiter Foods – located right downtown where Petaluma Boulevard North meets Water Street – you’ll find this dining experience to be quite festive and communal.