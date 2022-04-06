R-rated ‘X’ marks the (slasher movie) spot

After “X” ended and the lights had gone up, the four people remaining in the theater — myself, a friend, and the other two in the same row — sat quietly for a moment. Then one of my row-mates asked, “So, what did you all think of that?”

The unanimous answer was that it was going to take some time to figure that out.

This is one of the things I love about going to the movies. It’s a communal experience (though I would like to avoid communing to the glare of a cell phone; it’s enormously rude so please STOP), and it gives you a moment to sit together in the appreciation of someone else’s art. I think that’s kind of amazing. (And if you were wondering, no, I still have not gotten over the return to the movie theater. Maybe in 2023.)

“X” is a slasher movie that centers around a group of friends making an adult film, and as such it serves up a lot of what one might expect from that description — meta nods to indie filmmaking, blood and sex, and grappling with morality and immorality. Set in the ‘70s, a group of six heads to rural Texas to shoot a porno called “The Farmer’s Daughters.” They set out to film their epic in a boarding house and barn owned by an aged couple — without letting said couple know what they are up to, of course.

Though they seem to have struck gold on their first day of filming, the night that follows does not go as well, a fact the viewers know is inevitable, not just by the fact that they bought a ticket to a slasher, but also from the gory opening scene that lets us know this location shoot will have a bloody end.

“X” is extremely well-crafted.

Its 70s production design is on point, and though it pays homage, it never feels simply like a grind-house pastiche. The soundscape is especially good, both moody and unnerving. The actors are all engaging, with Mia Goth (as Maxine) and Brittany Snow (as Bobby-Lynne) proving to be the real standouts.

On the one hand, “X” is a great slasher. It’s clever, well-shot and has some interesting deaths (and some smart subversions). What it has to say about desire, inaction and agency is likewise smart. Some of the quiet, regretful moments spent with Pearl, the wife of the elderly couple, are filled with such strong pathos it makes some other scenes feel jarring.

I’m not sure if this element is a feature or a bug.

Even as I write this, I’m not certain if the things I took to be thematic inconsistency and muddled messaging were in fact purposeful to, make me feel the discomfort I felt in those (spoilery) moments.

Ultimately, “X” is truly visceral, and there’s something about the way it was shot and cut that makes it sometimes almost hypnotic. I honestly cannot stop thinking about it.