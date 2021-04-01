Rabbi Dovid Bush details journey from Boston to Petaluma

“Judaism with a smile!” says the cheerful slogan on the website for The Chabad Jewish Center of Petaluma.

Behind that smile is Rabbi Dovid Bush and his wife Devorah Bush.

The Bushes approach is to breathe fresh air into a deep tradition. Bush explained, “Both my wife and I share a passion for sharing the joy and the fun of Jewish life and Jewish tradition.”

Bush acknowledges that many people have not had the best experience or guidance in growing up in their Jewish community, and feel that they fell short of experiencing that sense of joy and fun.

“Sometimes people are just doing customs because that is what their grandparents have done, and that is very dry,” he said. “You can then question, ‘Why are we doing this?’”

The specific approach that the Bushes have brought to Petaluma has indeed helped connect faith and joy for many. Bush acknowledges that people often tell him, “I wish they had this style of Judaism when I was growing up.” To which he responds, “Well, we have it now. There is so much more life to live.”

Bush has been actively serving as a rabbi for approximately 10 years, the last 5 1/2 of those years in Petaluma. He credits his approach to Jewish life to how he was raised in those traditions, as well as extensive studies of the writings of Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson, who was the seventh leader of the Chabad movement in Judaism from 1951 until his death in 1994.

“It was studying his works and the guidance that was always present in my life growing up,” noted Bush. “It was always a positive and purposeful way to approach Judaism.”

Bush was born and raised in the Crown Heights neighborhood of Brooklyn, New York, where he attended Hebrew School and began his Yeshiva training. That training, and his preparations to become a rabbi, would eventually take him to Montreal, to a town outside of Paris and to an orphanage in Ukraine. Following those experiences, Bush began as the youth rabbi at the Chabad Jewish Center in Boston for 4 1/2 years, working alongside his wife in helping with all of the holiday programs, bar mitzvahs/bat mitzvahs and the Boston Hebrew School.

“After our time in Boston, we were ready to establish something more permanent and grow a community based on these values,” Bush said.

Describing the reasons the Bushes and their five children chose Petaluma as their new home, he said, “We heard about the wonderful town of Petaluma with its fantastic Jewish history, with the Jewish chicken ranchers. Yet unlike in Los Angeles, New York and Chicago where you’ll have so many organizations and synagogues, here in Sonoma County there wasn’t a lot of that. There weren’t many choices.”

He felt that coming here was an opportunity to build on that history and enhance the Jewish experience for the people of Petaluma.

“Especially for those who have not found a Jewish connection that they were comfortable with,” he said.

In talking about the move from Boston to Petaluma, Bush jokes, “It seems like there are so many east coasters who end up on the west coast. I think there must a portal somewhere. One of the things I really appreciate about Petaluma, coming from Brooklyn — where it seems like the cars are built with their horns turned on — out here, people are a lot more laid back. I think it’s really beautiful.”

Sharing an experience from an early visit to Petaluma around Passover, Bush recalls walking around town with Devorah and stopping in the Petaluma Market. They thought that they would check out the Kosher section, and as they approached, they took notice.

“All of the shelves were mostly empty,” he said. “We looked at each other and said, ‘If all these Kosher products are disappearing off the shelves, it is a sign that there is a significant Jewish community here.’”

Pausing for a moment, Bush continued, “It was very reassuring to us.”

That day, they noticed a few bottles of Kosher grape juice remained on the bottom shelf.

“We bought one,” he said, “went outside and said an l’chaim, a toast to life, for the future we hoped to build here.”

In reflecting upon the current COVID-19 crisis and the many necessary adjustments over the last year, Bush said, “I always love a good challenge. If it’s safe to celebrate according to the guidelines the professionals are giving, then it is just a matter that we have to go to the extra mile, and then we will go two extra miles to ensure safety.”

Last year, once the severity of the crisis came to light, Bush said he realized it was no time to cut back on what Chabad was doing.

“On the contrary, we needed to increase what we were doing,” he said, “because people need something to anchor them, to stabilize them, to have them feel more normal.”

Currently in the midst of the Passover season, Bush has been thinking about the meaning of the Passover and how it applies to what the world, and Petaluma, have been going through.

“The message of Passover is being liberated, being free, getting out of our limitations,” he said. “We each have things that hold us back. Our own personal limitations, our own personal Egypt. Don’t let nerves, or fear, or anxiety hold you back from making this world a better place. If all you have is a smile, share a smile.”

Even something as simple as being courteous to others, he noted, can go a long way.

“Each of us have a circle of influence, and if each one of us will do a little extra, it will be like a ripple effect,” Bush said. “Just like COVID, it will be super contagious and before you know it, it will spread across the entire globe.”