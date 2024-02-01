Racial Justice Allies presents “virtual dialogue” on cultural appropriation: “Cultural appropriation,” states a media release from Sonoma County’s Racial Justice Allies, “refers to the act of taking elements of a culture that is not one's own, without permission or understanding of the original culture's meaning and significance. It can be seen as a form of exploitation and can be hurtful to members of the culture from which the elements were taken. Join us for a lively discussion on understanding cultural appropriation, the harm it can cause, and how to promote cultural sensitivity and respectful engagement with diverse cultures.”

On Thursday, Feb. 8, from 6:30-8 p.m., a free Zoom-based conversation about cultural appropriate will be held, and the those hoping to expand their understanding of the issues are invited to participate.

Examples of cultural appropriation can include exploitation of another culture's religious and cultural traditions, art, dance steps, fashion, symbols, language and music.

To participate, e-mail racialjusticeallies@gmail.com to register a Zoom link will be sent on the day of the dialogue.