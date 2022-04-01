Radio producer seeks witnesses to 30-year-old Petaluma bank robbery

On October 28, 1992, a 14-year-old boy robbed the First Interstate Bank on Washington Street in Petaluma. Apprehended soon afterwards with the $40,000 he’d stolen, he told authorities he just wanted enough money to run away from home.

30 years later, the Spotify podcast “Heavyweight” — in which amiable host Jonathan Goldstein leads listeners through a deep dive into some pivotal moment in one person’s history — plans to tell the story of the bank robbery, and is looking for Petaluma locals who were witnesses to the events of that day.

“Heavyweight” producer Stevie Lane has reached out to the Argus-Courier for help.

“As part of the story, I'm hoping to speak with people who might remember the incident,“ said Lane, who is with Gimlet Media, the company that produces ”Heavyweight.” “Particularly,” she added, “I'm trying to find the two bank tellers who were working at the First Interstate that day, as well as someone who worked at the Hotel Petaluma at that time.”

Based on research Lane has done, the boy apparently hid out in the lobby of the hotel for several minutes, and even tried to get a room there.

“But it's proven a bit challenging,” Lane noted, “as the bank is no longer there and the hotel has since changed management.”

An article published that week in the Argus-Courier described the robbery in detail. The young man was wearing a stocking over his head, and threatened staff and customers in the bank with somewhat cliché-fueled language that was seemingly borrowed from television crime shows. A sawed-off shotgun was then used to force a bank employee into the vault, where the money was placed in a gym bag.

Writing for the Argus, reporter Rob Lopez wrote, “The boy, a freshman at Petaluma High School, was arrested about 20 minutes after he fled from the bank where he has an account. An off-duty San Quentin Prison guard who was assisting Petaluma Police spotted the boy walking on Kentucky Street near the Bank of America parking lot amid a swarm of police officers. The boy, whose identity was not released, was booked into Sonoma County Juvenile Hall. An unloaded shotgun was found by police in a nearby dumpster.”

Anyone who remembers the incident, was a witness to it or perhaps worked in the bank the day of the robbery is invited to contact Stevie Lane at stevie@gimletmedia.com.