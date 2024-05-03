RagTag Improv: from SF to Petaluma

Cost : For the family show, kids 3-17 are $5, 18+ are $10; for the evening show, all seats are $12.

For many people, the idea of standing on a stage in front of an audience is terrifying ‒ even more so if they don’t know anything about the play they are preparing to perform. For Petaluma’s Carrie Caudle, that scenario is anything but nightmarish.

In fact, to Caudle, it sounds like the perfect way to have some first-rate fun with friends at the theater.

“Making up a scene on the spot, or inventing a whole play, or improvising the dialogue of a silent movie, it’s such a blast,” she said. “There’s nothing like it. You never know what’s going to happen next, which is the whole point. It’s improv. It’s fantastic.”

Caudle is the founder of RagTag Improv, a troupe of improvisational comedy performers, about a dozen of them, which was founded seven-and-a-half years ago in San Francisco. Ragtag’s co-producer is Shawn Brick, a friend Caudle met through improv shows and classes in the city.

RagTag has recently started performing at the Polly Klaas Community Theater, and will hold another show ‒ two of them, in fact ‒ on Saturday, May 11. There will be an afternoon family show, at 3:30 p.m., which Caudle said is perfect for kids, and then an 8 p.m. evening show that is, uh, not.

“The evening show is PG-13,” Caudle said. “There are adult themes. There is adult language. You never know what’s going to happen because, like, this is improv. And when I do improv, I am fully in it. And I have no filter. So please don’t bring children to the evening show.”

Got it. But do feel free to bring them to the matinee.

“The family shows are so much fun,” said Caudle. “The target is ages 5 to 9, but we’ve had two-year-olds in the audience. It’s one hour long. It’s a super affordable ticket price. Everything is made up on the spot, from people’s suggestions. Kids love it. They totally get it.”

Caudle ‒ a 20-year resident of Petaluma and a longtime teacher at Mary Collins School at Cherry Valley ‒ started taking improv lessons 17 years ago. She met Shawn, and a lot of other improv performers, along the way, and discovered a creative outlet that was one-of-a-kind. It turns out there are a large number of small improv troupes around the Bay Area, and eventually, the idea was hatched to bring many of them together to work collectively on group shows.

“So we started the San Francisco Improv Collective. I think it was around 2014, and we performed weekly shows, every Thursday night, under that name, for a couple of years, at a place called The Shelton Theater, in Union Square,” Caudle said. “We had a different model than some improv shows. Most of our groups we’re pretty specialized. I had a small group that did silent movie improv, which is quite a hoot. We included a group called Phasers on Stun, who do ‘Star Trek’ improv. There was a drama-based group that did Tennessee Williams-based improv. There was a lot of variety.”

Eventually, Caudle decided to start her own troupe, and the name came to her immediately.

“RagTag Improv, that would be us,” she said. “We can just be people who care about each other and do little ragtag shows. We’re all friends who love improv. We now have a pretty strong ensemble of 12 to 14 of us.

For about six years, RagTag performed monthly at Stagewerx in the Mission in San Francisco, continuing to perform online through the pandemic. When Stagewerx closed down in the fall of last year, Caudle noticed ‒ during Ragtag’s final show there ‒ that about half of the audience was from Petaluma.

“I know a lot of people in Petaluma because of my job, and a lot of people would make the trek to San Francisco to see me perform,” she acknowledged. “So I thought, ‘Well, I guess it’s time to produce a show in Petaluma,’ and that’s why we’re now doing shows at the Polly Klaas Theater.”

So far, every show has played to capacity audiences, some of whom are experiencing this style of narrative improv for the first time. Over the years, RagTag has developed its own style of doing improv.

“We do a thing we call ‘SuperScene,’ which is a directed improv activity,” Caudle explained. “There are six directors, who each help the other players create a scene in a different genre, starting with a seed of an idea. Then, with suggestions from the audience and ideas from the players, they do part of a story. At the end of each round, the audience votes on which story they want to see continue, until at the end of the show, only one scene gets to go on the end ‒ and that is our SuperScene.”

Another notable aspect of a RagTag improv show is the free cookies.

“My main love language is baking,” Caudle said. “I express how I care for other through baking. So I started selling cookies at the San Francisco shows, but then I decided, let’s just give them away. So everyone who comes to a RagTag show gets a free cookie. Well, not during the kids show. Kids don’t need the sugar. They show up fully energized. But during the evening shows, it’s nice to have a cookie, and it’s become a kind of RagTag tradition.”

There have so far been two afternoon-and-evening pairings of RagTag shows at Polly Klaas, and Caudle estimates there will be two more after this one, to close out the troupe’s first year in Petaluma. She’d like to perform more often, but with a demanding job and two kids, a 16-year-old and a seven-year-old, once every few months is enough.

“But I do love making people laugh,” she said. “Giving people a break from the stresses of the day, sharing that silliness. Everyone in the theater, sharing that live experience with each other, it’s just really special. So I’m so happy to bring this to Petaluma.”