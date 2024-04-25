RagTag Improv comes to Petaluma - and they are bringing cookies

RagTag Improv, a locally-based troupe of skilled comedic improvisers and theatrical storytellers, have announced a set of shows for Saturday, May, 11 at the Polly Klaas Community Theater, 417 Western St.

A youngster-friendly show, “The Fun and Fabulous Family Show,” will take place at 3:30 p.m., followed by “SuperScene,” a fast-paced improv competition where the audience decided who wins.

RagTag Improv,” states a description on the Polly Klaas website, “pushes the boundaries of improvised theater and comedy with a wide variety of shows. Every night is 100% improvised, engaging and a great way to spend an evening.”

Tickets are $5-$10 dollars for the family show, and $12 for the SuperScene show.

And yes, per tradition, audiences will be treated to fresh baked cookies. It’s a thing.

For tickets and information visit PollyKLaasTheater.