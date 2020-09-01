Rainbow Underhill in new film ‘Hollywood Fringe’

“Conceived in a tipi and born in Petaluma, California.”

So states the official IMDB profile of actor Rainbow Underhill, and yes, her press material assures us, that’s her original given birth name, and perfectly fitting for anyone conceived in a tipi, whether or not they were born in Petaluma.

Rainbow Underhill

Underhill, whose appeared in several television shows and stage productions, has a new movie out, and she’s been getting raves for her lead role in it. Titled “Hollywood Fringe,” the indie comedy is live screening virtually this week at Dances with Films, proclaimed by USA Today to be one of the 10 best film festivals in the country. Screenings are Tuesday, Sept. 1 at 9 p.m. and Saturday, Sept. 5 at 4:30 p.m.

You can check out the trailer of the film below.

In the film, described as a satire of modern day Hollywood, a pair of out-of-work actors decide to write and perform a site specific play about their failures in Tinseltown. Underhill plays CHAK!RA!, a performance artist, bike messenger and activist who becomes involved with the production, scheduled to premiere at the fabled (and real life) Hollywood Fringe Festival, the real version of which was canceled in 2020, for the same reasons that Dances With Films, is premiering the movie (and all other content) on a streaming basis solely.

Though born in Petaluma, Underhill was primarily raised and educated in Marin County, and after studying at American Conservatory Theater, she relocated to Los Angeles to pursue her dreams of performing in films.

“Hollywood Fringe,” directed by Wyatt McDill and Megan Huber, was called “Fresh and original” and “beautifully cryptic and emotionally drawing” by Kyle Bain of Fiulm Threat.

Tickets for the live stream are available at Dances With Films.