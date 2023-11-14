For those looking to dine out this year for Thanksgiving, the pickings seem to be a bit slimmer than normal. What with the unusual slump in reservations currently being felt by local eateries, it makes sense that businesses are opting to cut their losses and give staff the holiday off to spend with families.

However, there are still plenty of options that we know of. If you have a favorite that is not on this list, we recommend giving the restaurant a call to confirm their status.

Starting on the east side and moving west, we have confirmed that Eggspresso Café will be open. And although it is nearly impossible to get through to them on the phone, Tolay, at the Sheraton, is usually open on holidays and we have enjoyed some excellent meals there.

Café Bellini is always a great holiday option, which we have savored on multiple festive occasions. They not only have a great holiday menus, but they have ample parking and seating for families of all sizes. Café Bellini’s Thanksgiving Day menu will start at noon with oven-roasted turkey, garlic mashed potatoes, herbed stuffing, baby carrots, cranberry sauce and turkey gravy, or roasted prime rib with garlic mashed potatoes, seasonal veggies and au jus. (If you have ever had their French dip or the short rib grilled cheese with our recommendation of the addition of au jus, you know how good their dipper is.) For dessert they will have both apple and pumpkin pie.

That’s just the Thanksgiving Day Special, but if you’d prefer to celebrate Turkey Day with one of their grilled sandwiches, egg dishes, or any of the other things on their extensive regular menu, well why not.

We have yet to receive confirmation from any west side restaurants, but on the north end of town, Pete’s Henny Penny will have both take-out and dine-in options that day. Take-out requires pre-ordering – call 707-763-0459 – while dine-in will be first-come, first-serve.

Moving out towards the coast, there are several great options, starting in Valley Ford with Rocker Oysterfeller’s (www.rockeroysterfellers.com) offering a prix-fixe Thanksgiving dinner with an amuse-bouche (appetizer), first course, family style feast, and dessert, with two seatings – one at 11:30 a.m. and one at 1:30 p.m.

For those with even a moderately strong arm, just a stone’s throw away, Dinucci’s will host their 55th Thanksgiving dinner. From their social media: “Jeanne makes her wonderful Waldorf salad and candied yams. Ricky makes his amazing stuffing, mashed potatoes, gravy and turkey. Geena makes the pumpkin pies, fresh whipping cream, and craft cocktails.” Supper is served from noon to 7 p.m. Call 707-876-3260 for reservations.

All the way out to the water, the Tides Wharf restaurant will host a special Thanksgiving dinner too. We have never been there for Thanksgiving, but we have been for Christmas and really enjoyed the experience. Often, they are first-come-first-served, which can be a bit risky when making that drive – however, we have heard (and please double-check to make sure) that if you have at least six in your party, you can call 707-875-3652 and make reservations.

Meanwhile, we can confirm that Brewsters, Easy Rider, Luma Bar & Eatery, Seared, the Shuckery and Central Market will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 23 for dine-in, although Central Market is planning a to-go menu (see our main Thanksgiving story for details).

Additionally, for those hoping for food delivery that day, Petaluma Food Taxi also gives their staff the day off.