Readers Theatre brings alive two great Christmas stories

Christmas is a time for storytelling, when we gather on a winter night to experience this oldest form of literature. In a 14-year-old tradition, the Petaluma Readers Theatre will tell two iconic Christmas stories on Dec. 15-17 — “A Child’s Christmas in Wales,” by Dylan Thomas, and “A Christmas Memory” by Truman Capote.

“Christmas is a great time for stories,” said Jennifer March, artistic director of the Readers Theatre. “We tend to get introverted in the winter, but stories connect us.”

Appropriately, the two memoirs share the theme of childhood friendship. Welshman Thomas recalls his pal Jim, while Southerner Capote, who was raised by his mother’s relatives, remembers “Sook,” a distant cousin and “best friend.”

“They are stories that put you in the mood for Christmas,” March said.

While stage plays are limited to dialogue, readers theater embraces any text that can hold an audience. In both cases, however, success depends on the performers. March, a professional audiobook reader, will provide the voice for “A Child’s Christmas in Wales,” a role she has played many times.

For “A Christmas Memory,” Rob Neidel will read “Buddy,” Sook’s name for seven-year-old Capote. Neidel has performed the piece several times. Sook, whose real name was Nanny Faulk, will be read by Judy Abbott, who performed the role last year. The narrators will be Jeff Savage and John Mills.

Thomas, a Welsh poet famous for the poem “Do not go gentle into that good night,” captures the comic glee of boys on holiday, free from school and full of mischief. He recorded the work in 1952, one year before he died. The popular recording is widely credited with launching the audiobook industry.

“The piece by Dylan Thomas has its own pace and melody, a wonderful cadence,” March said.

Capote, author of such works as “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” and “In Cold Blood,” first published his Christmas story in Mademoiselle magazine in 1956. The story has been broadcast, recorded, filmed, and staged multiple times, in award-winning productions.

As for the character of Sook, Capote once wrote to a friend that Nanny Faulk, while regarded by her relatives as developmentally disabled, was a “genius.” The story vividly captures the spirit of a woman who saved pennies all year so she and Buddy could make and send 30 Christmas fruitcakes to their favorite people, including the postman and President Franklin Roosevelt.

The Petaluma Readers Theatre was founded by March in 2009, aided by Maureen Studer, Hilary Moore and others. Both Moore and Jeff Savage are part of Off the Page, a readers theater group in Sebastopol.

In addition to the annual Christmas show, Petaluma Readers Theatre stages spring and summer shows. Earlier this year they staged a successful reading of “Our Town” by Thornton Wilder. The group is also supportive of contemporary writing and encourages local writers to submit works for consideration.

March was introduced to readers theater while in high school in Gonzales, California. Later, a workshop on the subject at San Diego State University awakened a lasting passion for the art-form. In addition to her direction of Petaluma Readers Theatre and her audiobook work, March produces a podcast, “Not Your Mother’s Story Time,” for Petaluma’s community radio station, KPCA FM 103.3. March estimates she has read 130 stories from the public domain on the podcast.

Performances by the Petaluma Readers Theatre are held at the Polly Klaas Community Theater.

Gorgeously refurbished a few years ago, now fitted out with excellent sound and lighting, the theater is perfect for spoken word performances like this one.

Said March, “It’s a beautiful space.”