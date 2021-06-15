Ready for live music in Petaluma?

THURSDAY

MATT REISCHLING

Adobe Road Winery’s Thursday night spring concert series continues on June 17, outdoors in Adobe Road Winery’s wine garden (at the Great Petaluma Mill, 6 Petaluma Blvd. N.), from 4:30. - 7 p.m. This week, making his Adobe Road debut is singer-songwriter Matt Reischling! He'll be putting on a Rockin' show in the heart of downtown Petaluma, while Adobe Road serves up some yummy Sonoma County wine. Reservations recommended. For info visit AdobeRoadWines.com.

FRIDAY

THE MUSERS

On Friday, June 17, beginning at 5:30 p.m., Petaluma’s Riverfront Cafe picks up its season of hot-and-happenin’ outdoor concerts perfectly designed to enjoy dinner by. The Musers are a "free range folk" trio" from Sonoma County. With soaring harmonies and award-winning songs, The Musers are acquiring fans with their foot-stomping, high energy shows. Reservations strongly suggested as space on the deck is limited. Riverfrontcafeca.com or 347-5147.

SATURDAY

DAVE HAMILTON

Twin Oaks Roadhouse, in Penngrove, welcomes musician Dave Hamilton, who’s been playing music in the Folk/Americana genres since 1979, mixing his original compositions with covers of John Prine, Bob Dylan, Tom Waits, and others. Catch him this weekend at Twin Oaks Roadhouse, 5746 Old Adobe Highway, Penngrove. Music begins in the outdoor garden at 4:40 p.m. TwinOaksRoadhouse.com.

SUNDAY

DOGGONE ORNERY

Here is how the members of local band Doggone Ornery describe themselves: “We are a bunch of old school musicians that got together to jam, and said, ‘Wow!! What the hell. Listen to that. We better keep this s--t going!” Check them out on Sunday, Jun 20, at Brewster’s Beer Garden, 229 Water St., from 1-4 p.m. Find the full calendar of musical appearances at BrewstersBeerGarden.com.