Recalling 1950s’ Happy Days in Petaluma

Throughout her professional life as an auditor for Bank of America, Jane Klemenok was sent to destinations across the United States and around the world to perform her duties. It was a trustworthy and responsible position, earned through motivation and climbing the corporate ladder.

"I traveled everywhere, from New York to London. It was an exciting time for me," said Klemenok of her 27-year career with B of A. "I thought for sure I'd retire from there, but when the bank reorganized and I was laid off, it became very difficult. At 50 years old, I did a complete turnaround and took a job in the administrative office at the Bodega Harbour until I retired at 62."

During her long career, Klemenok, 82, demonstrated the skill and ambition it takes to reach higher plateaus. To some of those who knew her in high school and as a teenager, such achievements might be hard to imagine. Straightforward and candid, Klemenok takes a refreshing look back on her carefree enjoyment of growing up in 1950s small-town Petaluma – a way of life that’s come and gone – and how much she enjoyed it.

“I wish I’d been more of a scholar in school,” said Klemenok, reflecting back. “I took classes I didn’t like and I didn’t want to study. My parents were so happy when I graduated Petaluma High in 1955 and I was relieved that I’d made it.”

"Pom Pom Girls," 1954-1955, (Left to right: Roberta Hussey, Jean Stewart, Myrna Olson, Jayne deBruycker, Carolyn Spangenberg and Bobbie Nelson),

“When I was younger,” continued Klemenok, who then spelled her name Jayne, “I was a very social person. In school, I’d hang out with a tight group of girls that were inseparable and remained close for many years. Now, just three of us are left. We were Petaluma High’s song leaders, who performed at school rallies and sporting events. In football, when the Trojans scored a touchdown, we would celebrate and wave our pom-poms. I was such a rah-rah.”

She was eight years old in 1945, when her family moved to Petaluma from San Francisco. Her father, John deBruycker, wanted to move away from the City because he feared it might be bombed by enemy warplanes. Her mother, Edna, a Penngrove native, loved San Francisco but agreed to the move. Jane's grandparents, Hugo and Marie deBruycker, were former chicken ranchers who’d moved into town when Hugo’s eyesight began to fail and they lived just three blocks away.

“One day I was in Walnut Park when everyone began shouting and banging on pots and pans,” recalled Klemenok. “They were celebrating the end of World War II.”

Her father worked as a machinist at Petaluma Auto Parts.

“He was a fun-loving guy who always had something planned,” she recalled. “Because of him, we led a very active life, camping and waterskiing. My mom was more serious, but she went along with it. I was very fortunate to have that childhood. I took after my father.”

Petaluma, when she was growing up, was a typical 1950s town, notes Klemenok .

"The Mob," as Klemenock and her friends called themselves, from 1952.

“Like ‘Happy Days’ with our own cast of characters,” she said. “Hollie’s Drive-In and Don's Fine Foods, where we sat and drank Cokes and ate French fries, were great for socializing. We attended dances at the high school, and the Roost Club held them at the old McKinley School. I remember the east side ended at Payran Street. When it came to clothes, cashmere sweaters were a big deal. All the girls wore them with tight skirts or pleated skirts and white bucks. I had a new dress for every occasion. Sometimes on Friday nights, we’d park in the country and drink. One of my friends had an older sister, who would buy us vodka.”

According to Klemenok, her first boyfriend belonged to the popular Pacers car club.

“Cars made a big difference back then, although none of us girls owned one,” she said. “If a guy had a cool car, real low and nice, it was important.”

Many nights after dinner, Klemenok’s father would go into his shop in the garage, where he built inboard speedboats.

“We had a little cabin near Gilardi’s Resort and I’d water ski all the way to Petaluma’s turning basin,” she said. “I once rode on Willie Evans’ shoulders while he skied. Every summer we would spend time at Soda Bay on Clear Lake with a whole crowd of Petalumans who stayed up there. We'd go up and ski, and ski, and ski.

Wedding photo of Hugo and Marie deBruycker, taken in 1906.

“My granddad, although blind, was well-known for his ability to repair cane chairs,” she continued, adding to her reminiscences. “I don’t know where he learned to do that but back in New York his family had a furniture store. I wish I’d asked him more questions.”

Klemenok has been married twice, but she chooses not to elaborate on the subject.

“After I retired from Bodega Harbour, I picked up some crazy part-time jobs,” she allowed. “I worked at an East Indian jewelry import store and then at See’s Candies, where I refused to where their funky outfits, so I packed orders for fundraisers in the back. Later, I worked in their office.”

She’s been volunteering with Kaiser Permanente in Petaluma for 17 years.

“Mostly helping out-of-towners and directing people to the right department. I’ve made some good friends there and I love it,” Klemenok said, of her position, now temporarily discontinued because of the coronavirus. “I’m hoping that someday we’ll be able to go back. Right now we just don’t know.”