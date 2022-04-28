Subscribe

Recalling ‘Beneath the Dome,’ filmed in Petaluma

DAVID TEMPLETON
ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
April 28, 2022, 5:30AM

Petaluma is well known as the shooting location for numerous famous films over the years. In fact, an upcoming holiday film starring Brooke Shields (“Blue Lagoon,” “Endless Love”), is currently shooting in Petaluma right now, adding one more locally shot movie to the list. Walking around town, people still occasionally recognize the parking lot next to McNear’s as the spot where Richard Dreyfus helped the Pharaohs destroy a police car in American Graffiti,“ or spy the church on 5th Street where Robin Williams’ absent-minded professor almost got married in ”Flubber,“ or the house on Liberty Street where Kathleen Turner’s character lived in ”Peggy Sue Got Married.”

Some iconic pieces of real estate are less recognizable, however.

Take the barn in West Petaluma where the famous droid R2-D2 was shown having retreated to the country to find himself in the 2002 mockumentary “R2-D2: Beneath the Dome.”

Few would ever recognize the structure today. Though to be fair, far fewer people have actually ever seen “Beneath the Dome” than have viewed any of the “Star Wars” movies that made R2-D2 famous.

With May 4 coming up, and “Star Wars” fans around the world preparing to celebrate the date now recognized as Star Wars Day, it seems an appropriate time to look back on the making of one of the most hilarious "Star Wars“-themed projects ever made, know available for viewing primarily on YouTube, where it can be watched in serial form.

“The 22-minute short was conceived, written and directed by Petaluma resident and former Lucasfilm model-maker Don Bies,” explained Petaluma writer Bob Canning, adding that in the hilarious short, filmed in the style of shows VH1’s “Behind the Music,” Bies’ wife Anna served as production manager and appeared in a cameo as an ER nurse. Canning himself has a single brief appearance as a city official standing by as R2-D2 is handed the key to the city by the mayor of Bollax, England, identified in the short as the original birthplace of R2-D2. The mayor, by the way, was played by Canning’s partner Steve Sansweet, wearing an ornate feathered hat. The moment, which appears as a black-and-white archive photograph, was shot in the gazebo at Petaluma’s Walnut Park.

The aforementioned barn is located on the property adjoining Petaluma’s Rancho Obi-Wan, a nonprofit museum of “Star Wars” memorabilia where several parts of the “Beneath the Dome” mockumentary were shot.

It’s a striking shot in the film, which was completed and released with the support of LucasfFilm 20 years ago.

“In the short, the barn served as R2’s rustic hideaway during a rough patch in his career,” said Canning, who recently snapped a photo of the barn as it stands today, severely dilapidated and almost recognizable. ”Time and the elements have not been kind to the barn, which is believed to have been built in the 1940s. Since 2002, it is slowly becoming unbuilt by Mother Nature’s many punishing windstorms.“

As explained by director Bies, the “Beneath the Dome” crew never actually stepped onto the property where R2-D2 is shown lurking in the doorway of the barn, described as the rustic hermitage where the droid holed up a while after suffering a breakdown in Hollywood and temporarily dropping out of public life.

“I took the picture from the Rancho Obi-Wan side of the fence, and then photo-shopped R2-D2 into the image,” said Bies.

Carrie Fisher, Peter Cushing, Anthony Daniels, Ewan McGregor, Richard Dreyfus and, memorably, Samuel L. Jackson (“R2-D2 ... he’s just been very good to me throughout my career”) were all interviewed on-camera alternately praising and dishing dirt the diminutive droid, along with George Lucas himself and even Francis Ford Coppola, deadpanning his way through an interview in which he confesses that Al Pacino was not his first choice to star in “The Godfather.”

“I first met R2 many years ago,” recalls Coppola early on in “Beneath the Dome.” “He was just a young aspiring droid, you know, innocent and very sweet-natured. We actually tried to get him, R2-D2, in ”The Godfather,“ because ever since I read the book I could see him in those scenes, walking through the Sicilian countryside with the two bodyguards with their shotguns. That image made me persist in trying to get him the part, but they didn’t see it my way. Bob Evans called him a ‘runt.’”

One great one-liner comes when Anthony Daniels, the actor who portrayed C3-PO in the “Star Wars” films, is describing R2-D2’s oft-thwarted actorly ambitions.

“He heard, I think it was Kenneth Branagh that was doing ”Richard III,“ and he auditioned for the hump, and he was very said not to get it,” Daniels reveals.

It also turns out that R2-D2, especially in his younger days, was quite the ladies droid, and a number of former flings appear to tell their side of the story, including actor Candy Clark, best known for her performance in “American Graffiti.”

“I always liked short guys, and he was the ultimate short guy,” admits Clark in one brief but memorable interview, during which she also talked about her former boyfriend’s one eye. “I loved gazing into that eye,” she wistfully sighs.

Even Steven Spielberg appears, telling the painful tale of mistaking R2-D2 for a trashcan when visiting the set of “Star Wars” for the first time. Later, Spielberg describes the moment Lucas reached out as a favor for R2, begging the director to find a role for the out-of-work droid in “Saving Private Ryan.”

As a still from that film’s famous Normany Invasion scene appears on screen, Spielberg shares that he almost gave in to Lucas’ request.

“For a while I considered making him a beach obstacle,” he says.

Watching the spoofy procedings all these years later, one question cannot be avoided: how in the world did were these A-listers talked into doing this? It’s a story Bies is more than happy to tell.

“When we were working on ”Star Wars: Episode 1,“ doing R2-D2 stuff in London, I was talking with some of the other R2 effects crew people and I starting joking, saying, ‘We should get a big ball or something, and have all the R2s bouncing the ball on the set playing ball,” explained Bies. “That eventually evolved into the idea of shooting a ‘Day in the Life of R2-D2’ thing, but of course, nothing ever happened with that. And then, when we were shooting Episode 2 in Sydney, Australia, I became friends with the documentary crew that was doing behind-the-scenes stuff on the movie. I mentioned the old idea from Episode 1, and they said, ‘We should totally do this!’ And we started shooting little scenes all over the place.”

As they filmed, asking various actors to imrov their way through interviews, even casting actors to play R2’s British brother and sister describing how their father never showed any true affection for their younger sibling, the story began to evolve.

“Everyone wanted to be a part of it, and honestly, it surprised me when so many of these actors, without rally coordinating anything, just spontaneously started talking smack about R2 and what he jerk he sometimes was,” said Bies. “It was hilarious.”

When Natalie Portman brought a friend, future “Superman & Lois” actor Elizabeth Tulloch, to the set, the she was immediately cast as R2’s girlfriend, with whom the troubled robotic thespian ultimately finds true love and a sense of redemption.

“So, all that time, we were shooting stuff, and it was fun, but we had ”Star Wars“ movie to make, so we just filed all this footage and more or less forgot about it,” Bies said. “Then I got a call from marketing asking me if I would put it together so they could release it. So we shot a bunch of additional scenes, including the stuff where R2-D2 attempted a dangerous 90-foot bungee jump and ends up being rushed to the hospital. We shot those scenes here at Petaluma Valley Hospital.”

The bungee jump scene itself was filmed in Australia.

“I’m the one who pushed R2 off the platform,” Bies said. “I know 90 feet doesn’t sound that far up, but it was really high.”

Once completed and edited together, “Beneath the Dome” was used online by LucasFIlm as additional material to accompany its promotion of the “Star Wars” prequels, and according to Bies was once released as a standalone DVD at a number of video stores.

Looking back, Bies considers himself fortunate to have had the opportunity to do something so creative, playful and unusual.

“It would be a nice thing,” said Bies, “if a new generation of people found the ”Beneath the Dome“ series, and enjoyed it as much as we enjoyed making it. And for local people to be able to recognize so many local locations, even if some of them are designed to look like footage from ”Starsky and Hutch“ or downtown New York City. There’s a lot of Petaluma in ”Beneath the Dome.“

