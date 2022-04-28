Recalling ‘Beneath the Dome,’ filmed in Petaluma

Petaluma is well known as the shooting location for numerous famous films over the years. In fact, an upcoming holiday film starring Brooke Shields (“Blue Lagoon,” “Endless Love”), is currently shooting in Petaluma right now, adding one more locally shot movie to the list. Walking around town, people still occasionally recognize the parking lot next to McNear’s as the spot where Richard Dreyfus helped the Pharaohs destroy a police car in American Graffiti,“ or spy the church on 5th Street where Robin Williams’ absent-minded professor almost got married in ”Flubber,“ or the house on Liberty Street where Kathleen Turner’s character lived in ”Peggy Sue Got Married.”

Some iconic pieces of real estate are less recognizable, however.

Take the barn in West Petaluma where the famous droid R2-D2 was shown having retreated to the country to find himself in the 2002 mockumentary “R2-D2: Beneath the Dome.”

Few would ever recognize the structure today. Though to be fair, far fewer people have actually ever seen “Beneath the Dome” than have viewed any of the “Star Wars” movies that made R2-D2 famous.

With May 4 coming up, and “Star Wars” fans around the world preparing to celebrate the date now recognized as Star Wars Day, it seems an appropriate time to look back on the making of one of the most hilarious "Star Wars“-themed projects ever made, know available for viewing primarily on YouTube, where it can be watched in serial form.

“The 22-minute short was conceived, written and directed by Petaluma resident and former Lucasfilm model-maker Don Bies,” explained Petaluma writer Bob Canning, adding that in the hilarious short, filmed in the style of shows VH1’s “Behind the Music,” Bies’ wife Anna served as production manager and appeared in a cameo as an ER nurse. Canning himself has a single brief appearance as a city official standing by as R2-D2 is handed the key to the city by the mayor of Bollax, England, identified in the short as the original birthplace of R2-D2. The mayor, by the way, was played by Canning’s partner Steve Sansweet, wearing an ornate feathered hat. The moment, which appears as a black-and-white archive photograph, was shot in the gazebo at Petaluma’s Walnut Park.

The aforementioned barn is located on the property adjoining Petaluma’s Rancho Obi-Wan, a nonprofit museum of “Star Wars” memorabilia where several parts of the “Beneath the Dome” mockumentary were shot.

It’s a striking shot in the film, which was completed and released with the support of LucasfFilm 20 years ago.

“In the short, the barn served as R2’s rustic hideaway during a rough patch in his career,” said Canning, who recently snapped a photo of the barn as it stands today, severely dilapidated and almost recognizable. ”Time and the elements have not been kind to the barn, which is believed to have been built in the 1940s. Since 2002, it is slowly becoming unbuilt by Mother Nature’s many punishing windstorms.“

As explained by director Bies, the “Beneath the Dome” crew never actually stepped onto the property where R2-D2 is shown lurking in the doorway of the barn, described as the rustic hermitage where the droid holed up a while after suffering a breakdown in Hollywood and temporarily dropping out of public life.

“I took the picture from the Rancho Obi-Wan side of the fence, and then photo-shopped R2-D2 into the image,” said Bies.

Carrie Fisher, Peter Cushing, Anthony Daniels, Ewan McGregor, Richard Dreyfus and, memorably, Samuel L. Jackson (“R2-D2 ... he’s just been very good to me throughout my career”) were all interviewed on-camera alternately praising and dishing dirt the diminutive droid, along with George Lucas himself and even Francis Ford Coppola, deadpanning his way through an interview in which he confesses that Al Pacino was not his first choice to star in “The Godfather.”

“I first met R2 many years ago,” recalls Coppola early on in “Beneath the Dome.” “He was just a young aspiring droid, you know, innocent and very sweet-natured. We actually tried to get him, R2-D2, in ”The Godfather,“ because ever since I read the book I could see him in those scenes, walking through the Sicilian countryside with the two bodyguards with their shotguns. That image made me persist in trying to get him the part, but they didn’t see it my way. Bob Evans called him a ‘runt.’”

One great one-liner comes when Anthony Daniels, the actor who portrayed C3-PO in the “Star Wars” films, is describing R2-D2’s oft-thwarted actorly ambitions.

“He heard, I think it was Kenneth Branagh that was doing ”Richard III,“ and he auditioned for the hump, and he was very said not to get it,” Daniels reveals.