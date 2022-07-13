‘Recent Works’ show now running at Petaluma Arts Center

Visitors to the Petaluma Arts Center’s current show “Common Threads: Art & Fiber,” will find a second exhibition in the adjoining small gallery just off the lobby. Titled “Recent Works,” its the latest in a series of exhibits showcasing the work of Arts Center members.

Running through July 23, the show features abstract works by painter Lisa Lightman and David Brumhofer, and was curated by the Center’s executive director Carin Jacobs.

About her work, Lightman says (in a news releases issued by the Center), “Nature is my mentor. This show reflects the boldness and limitless transformation that nature knows so well.”

In describing his own process, Brumhofer writes, “It can be quite intense. It can be dark or joyful and it often leads to the unexpected.”

Admission for non-members is $5, The Petaluma Arts Center is at 230 Lakeville St. and is opens Friday and Saturday, 12-4 p.m. Visit PetalumaArtsCenter.org for more information.