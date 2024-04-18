‘Record Store Day’ is on Butter and Egg Days this year. Taylor Swift’s new album comes out the day before

By happy coincidence, this year’s Butter and Egg Parade happens to fall on April 20, which is also Earth Day, and the pot-friendly celebration known as 4/20.

But that’s not all.

This year, April 20 is also National Record Store Day.

Since Petaluma has not one but two independent record stores – downtown’s Paradise Found Records and Music at 316 B. Street, and North Petaluma’s Rain Dog Records at 1010 Petaluma Blvd. – this is a significant event in our town, as special one-day-only record releases draw long lines of fans eager for a chance to pick up the latest offerings from their favorite artists.

At Paradise Found, the day will start at 7 a.m., when doors open for those early risers who don’t want to miss out. Rain Dog Records opens at 8 p.m. Both will have coffee and pastries (with Rain Dog promising donuts) to keep you going as you stand in line to get in. That’s something you should plan on, because you will not be alone.

“Some of the records that are available on Record Store Day are very limited in number,” said David Lannen, co-owner of Paradise Found. “We request as many as possible, but we might only get one or two of some titles.”

He demonstrated by opening a large cardboard box marked “Record Store Day,” containing about two-dozen albums and boxed sets. Each shrink-wrapped treasure bears its own “Record Store Day” sticker. The albums inside include a box-set of live Grateful Dead songs, a reissue of Motorhead’s “Remorse? No!” and a first-time-on-vinyl release of 10,000 Maniacs “Playing Favorites.”

“A lot of these Record Store Day releases are extremely limited pressings, and once they are gone they are gone,” Lannen said.

Last year, he said, Record Store Day brought the release of a new Taylor Swift album. Lines wrapped around city blocks all over the country. This year, Swift’s new release, “The Tortured Poets Department,” will bypass that by hitting stores the day before Record Day, on Friday, April 19.

“A lot of people have preordered that one, and I imagine we’ll have people coming in on Friday, but we might get some Swifties in on Record Store Day, too,” Lannen said. “We will have a lot of copies of ‘Tortured Poets Department,’ totally. It’s always a big party, just a lot of fun. This year, with it happening during Butter and Egg Days, we really don’t know what to expect. But we plan to have a good time, no matter how crazy it gets.”