When Gene and Patty Gable first placed a red wooden chair on their corner lot at I Street and Grant Ave., they had no idea the whimsical resting spot would be so attractive a spot for taking selfies. Later, when they exhibited, near the chair, an enlarged photograph of 18 large dogs posing there ‒ the snapshot taken by passing dog-walkers from Aly Baughman’s Petaluma-based Canine Excellence ‒ they could not have predicted the phenomenal tide of chair-sitting animal photos they were about to receive. Each of those shots has since been printed out, laminated and displayed all around the suddenly iconic chair.

Now, with rain predicted and Halloween right around the corner, the Gables have decided it’s time for the entertaining project ‒ which they’ve dubbed the Red Chair Gallery ‒ to come to an end.

On Friday, Oct. 27, the couple distributed a farewell notice, inviting the neighborhood and fans to celebrate the Red Chair Gallery with a Sunday morning get-together on the sidewalk and adjoining yard.

“As of today, we have posted pictures from 197 people showing 237 dogs, 22 children, 6 adults, 2 teenagers, 1 cat, 1 turtle and 1 snake,” states the notice. “And though we are still getting pictures submitted, we have decided to end the gallery this Saturday, and invite you to a closing event and picture pick-up on Sunday, October 29 from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. in our yard next to the Gallery.”

There will be coffee, doughnuts and other refreshments, and the pictures people sent in will be available to pick up should they wish to take it home.

“This will be a great time to meet area neighbors and friends, and we hope you will consider walking by and stopping in,” said the Gables. “Please bring any family, neighbors or friends you wish, but due to limited space and for everyone’s safety, we do request you leave your canine companions, snakes and turtles at home this one time.”

With no indication whether the Red Chair Gallery might make a return next year, the Gables expressed affection and appreciation for all who helped make it such a joyful and unexpectedly positive experience.

“When we posted the first picture, we never could have imagined how many wonderful images would be sent in,” they said. “We love the analog and temporal quality of the Red-Chair Gallery and look forward to dispersing the images back to the community where they belong.”