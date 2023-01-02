“If popcorn for dinner is wrong, I don’t want to be right.” Anonymous

To get you even more in the mood for popcorn

“Love,” according to Charles Schulz (of Peanuts fame), “is sharing your popcorn.”

Sam Kraft, proprietor of Lucky Pop, may not know the quote, but it’s a sure thing he agrees with it.

Kraft, 28, a seasoned “popologist,” got into the business in a roundabout way. Lucky Pop began in 2007, he explained, created by a kettle-corn-loving father of a quartet of daughters. The family, he explained, was looking for A. an opportunity to work together, B. a way to give back to the community and C. the learning experience of running a small business.

In the earliest days, Kraft said, the different blends were mixed by hand. He was friends with one of the daughters and she told him they needed a young, strong guy for part-time help. Then, after a few months, he began dating his friend’s sister, Sophia. Eventually they married.

About 10 years ago, she bought the business.

They’ve expanded dramatically, he said, from two markets a week during eight months of the year to 11 markets a week and “tons” of local events like festivals, concerts, parades and car shows in Sonoma and Marin counties.

Kraft, who’d attended culinary school and served as head chef at a brewery, said the actual making of the different types of popcorn is easy but the business side can be complicated.

“It can be a full-time job keeping track of a growing small business,” he said.

On the other hand, he enjoys working for himself.

Part of that comes from the product. Let’s face it, popcorn is fun. You walk into the market and there’s that ineffable warm, friendly, enticing smell that makes it feel like a carnival.

“I read somewhere,” Kraft said, “that smells are linked to memory. People smell this and it changes their attitude. They relax and enjoy the day.”

In addition, there’s the tactility of munching it, and the sometimes painful pleasure of having to decide between several delicious-sounding flavors.

“We’re the only popcorn booth I know of that has this many types,” Kraft said.

Lucky Pop’s varieties include salted, cheddar, caramel and Sonoma-style (caramel corn coated in cheddar powder). There are also specialty flavors. Currently, there’s a Christmas blend colored red and green. Fourth of July brings what else, red, white and blue.

And let’s not forget the one that started it all – kettle corn.

Asked what he likes about working the farmers market, Kraft described it as a “carefree environment,” rather like a group of friends gathered for a barbecue. The vendors feel like a family, trading and exchanging food and goods.

“Everyone,” he said, “looks out for each other.”

This is part of a regular series by Katie Watts, featuring profiles of different Farmers Market vendors who appear at any of Petaluma’s markets on a regular basis. Next up, Watts speaks with Kathleen Walker of Swan Haven Soap.